The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will come to an end in 2026

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in May next year. Photograph: Robyn Beck/ AFP via Getty Images

CBS said on Thursday that it will cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and retire a late-night franchise that has existed for more than three decades.

Colbert’s run, and The Late Show, will end in May 2026.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” said George Cheeks, president of CBS and co-chief executive of Paramount, CBS’s parent company.

“It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount. Our admiration, affection and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonising decision even more difficult.”

Paramount is in the process of being acquired by Skydance Media.

Colbert, who got his start parodying a conservative correspondent on The Daily Show and later The Colbert Report, has frequently told jokes at president Donald Trump’s expense. CBS settled a lawsuit this month brought by Mr Trump alleging media bias at the network’s 60 Minutes programme.

Media industry observers have speculated that broadcasters may have to tone down their late-night comedy, under pressure from corporate parents looking to avoid the administration’s ire.

Ratings for most late-night talkshows, like those of almost all traditional TV programmes, have declined as viewers shift to streaming services. – The New York Times/Bloomberg