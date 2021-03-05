Worn out by office Zoom meetings? Here’s how to stop them driving you up the wall

Nobody’s immune. Watch our expert tips for dealing with the monotony and the sensory overload

The video conferencing app Zoom jumped from about 10 million users in December 2019 to more than 300 million users five months later, and many of those users are finding 'Zoom fatigue' a growing issue. Video: Enda O'Dowd

 

Zoom fatigue: we’ve all been through it – or worried we might end up its next victim. You’re sitting through a work video call for the umpteenth time this week and, reaching the end of your tether, mutter something under your breath while people drone on. “We’re boring everyone to death here,” you might say. “Your microphone’s on,” one of your colleagues tells you. “Sorry,” you reply, your voice sagging with weariness.

Who can blame Catherine Murphy, coleader of the Social Democrats, for ending up in just this situation this week, after apparently nearing her wits’ end during a Public Accounts Committee meeting? She couldn’t bear the monotony; the Independent TD Verona Murphy, sharing the video link, let her know everyone could hear her.

And it’s not just the monotony: staring at all those faces, and having them stare back at you, can lead to the tiredness of sensory overload. Why are the video meetings we’ve been holding through lockdown so exhausting? Watch the Irish Times video that appears with this article, which has been made by Enda O’Dowd, to find out, as well as to learn how to combat Zoom fatigue.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.