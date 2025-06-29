Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Tennis
The most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, the Wimbledon Championships are underway in London. Among the favourites again for the men’s singles title will be Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Novak Djokovic in last year’s decider. In women’s singles, injury has tormented reigning champion Barbora Krejčíková lately, which opens the door for Aryna Sabalenka and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina. – BBC, June 30th-July 13th
Soccer
The 2025 Women’s Euro Finals will take place in Switzerland during the month of July. Disappointingly, the Republic of Ireland narrowly failed to qualify for the 16-team tournament, which does include reigning champions England and 2023 World Cup winners Spain. – RTÉ, BBC & UTV, July 2nd-27th
Cycling
The most famous annual bicycle race in the world begins again at the weekend with the Grand Départ of the 2025 Tour de France taking place in Lille. Three weeks, 21 stages, and more than 3,300km later, the race will end at the Champs-Élysées in Paris. – ITV & TNT Sports, July 5th-27th
MONDAY (June 30th)
- TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 10.30am-10pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup, Last 16 – 8pm Inter Milan v Fluminense
TUESDAY (July 1st)
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup, Last 16 – 2am Man City v Al-Hilal
- TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - 2nd T20 Women: England v India
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup, Last 16 – 8pm Real Madrid v Juventus
WEDNESDAY (July 2nd)
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup, Last 16 – 2am Dortmund v Monterrey
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 2nd Test D1 Men: England v India
- TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 10.45am-10pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am Reds v Lions
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Iceland v Finland
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - Women’s Euro 2025 - 8pm Switzerland v Norway
THURSDAY (July 3rd)
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Midnight/3am Gold Cup Semi-finals
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test D2 Men: England v India
- TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 10.45am-10pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-7pm Women’s Irish Open
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Belgium v Italy
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight John Deere Classic
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 8pm Spain v Portugal
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Castleford v Huddersfield
FRIDAY (July 4th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test D3 Men: England v India
- TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-9pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon, Channel 4, 12.25pm-1.35pm, 3.55pm-5.10pm - Practice British Grand Prix
- RUGBY - RugbyPass TV - U20 World Cup - 2.30pm Australia v Scotland, 2.30pm France v Wales, 5pm England v South Africa, 5pm New Zealand v Georgia, 7.30pm Argentina v Spain, 7.30pm Ireland v Italy
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Denmark v Sweden, 8pm Germany v Poland
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-7pm Women’s Irish Open
- DARTS - ITV4, 6pm-10pm - Gliwice World Series
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm - 3rd T20 Women: England v India
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight John Deere Classic
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Quarter-final 1
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Leigh v Wigan
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Salford RD v Warrington
SATURDAY (July 5th)
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Quarter-final 2
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 4.35am Maori All Blacks v Scotland
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 8.05am New Zealand v France, 11am Waratahs v Lions
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test D4 Men: England v India
- TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm Wimbledon
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am, Channel 4, 11.25am-1pm, 2pm-5.10pm - Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am BMW International Open
- CYCLING - ITV4, 11am-5pm, TNT Sports 1, noon-5.15pm - Stage 1 Tour de France
- GAA - TG4 from 1pm - Women’s SFC Quarter-finals (TBA)
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 2pm-5pm Women’s Irish Open
- CAMOGIE - RTÉ 2 - 2.30pm All-Ireland Senior Quarter-final
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Hull FC v St Helens, 5.30pm Wakefield v Catalans
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 4.10pm South Africa v Italy
- SOCCER - DAZN (Club World Cup - 5pm Quarter-final 3, 8pm Quarter-final 4
- GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SHC Semi-final - 5pm Cork v Dublin
- SOCCER - BBC 1 - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Wales v Netherlands
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 8pm France v England
- DARTS - ITV4, 6pm-10pm - Gliwice World Series
- SHOWJUMPING - TNT Sports 3, 7pm-9.30pm Grand Prix of Monaco
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 8.40pm Argentina v England
- ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Three, 9pm-11pm - Eugene Prefontaine Classic
- GAA - RTÉ 2 from 9.45pm The Saturday Game
SUNDAY (July 6th)
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Midnight Gold Cup Final
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 4.30am Australia v Fiji
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test D5 Men: England v India
- TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm Wimbledon
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am BMW International Open
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 11.45am-1.45pm - Stage 1 Giro d’Italia
- CYCLING - ITV4, 11.45am-5.15pm, TNT Sports 1, 11am-5.15pm - Stage 2 Tour de France
- CAMOGIE - RTÉ 2 from 1.15pm All-Ireland Senior Quarter-final (TBA)
- GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland MFC Final - 1.30pm Kerry v Tyrone
- F1 Channel 4 & Sky Sports F1 from 1.30pm British Grand Prix
- GOLF - RTÉ 1 & Sky Sports+, 2pm-5pm Women’s Irish Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Hull KR v Leeds
- GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SHC Semi-final - 4pm Kilkenny v Tipperary
- SOCCER - RTÉ & BBC - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Norway v Finland
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 8pm Switzerland v Iceland
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 10.15pm-11.45pm The Sunday Game