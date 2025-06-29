Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Tennis

The most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, the Wimbledon Championships are underway in London. Among the favourites again for the men’s singles title will be Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Novak Djokovic in last year’s decider. In women’s singles, injury has tormented reigning champion Barbora Krejčíková lately, which opens the door for Aryna Sabalenka and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina. – BBC, June 30th-July 13th

Soccer

The 2025 Women’s Euro Finals will take place in Switzerland during the month of July. Disappointingly, the Republic of Ireland narrowly failed to qualify for the 16-team tournament, which does include reigning champions England and 2023 World Cup winners Spain. – RTÉ, BBC & UTV, July 2nd-27th

Cycling

The most famous annual bicycle race in the world begins again at the weekend with the Grand Départ of the 2025 Tour de France taking place in Lille. Three weeks, 21 stages, and more than 3,300km later, the race will end at the Champs-Élysées in Paris. – ITV & TNT Sports, July 5th-27th

MONDAY (June 30th)

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 10.30am-10pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup, Last 16 – 8pm Inter Milan v Fluminense

TUESDAY (July 1st)

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup, Last 16 – 2am Man City v Al-Hilal

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - 2nd T20 Women: England v India

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup, Last 16 – 8pm Real Madrid v Juventus

WEDNESDAY (July 2nd)

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup, Last 16 – 2am Dortmund v Monterrey

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 2nd Test D1 Men: England v India

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 10.45am-10pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am Reds v Lions

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Iceland v Finland

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - Women’s Euro 2025 - 8pm Switzerland v Norway

THURSDAY (July 3rd)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Midnight/3am Gold Cup Semi-finals

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test D2 Men: England v India

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 10.45am-10pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-7pm Women’s Irish Open

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Belgium v Italy

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight John Deere Classic

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 8pm Spain v Portugal

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Castleford v Huddersfield

FRIDAY (July 4th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test D3 Men: England v India

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-9pm, BBC Red Button, 11am-9.30pm Wimbledon

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon, Channel 4, 12.25pm-1.35pm, 3.55pm-5.10pm - Practice British Grand Prix

RUGBY - RugbyPass TV - U20 World Cup - 2.30pm Australia v Scotland , 2.30pm France v Wales , 5pm England v South Africa , 5pm New Zealand v Georgia , 7.30pm Argentina v Spain , 7.30pm Ireland v Italy

, 2.30pm , 5pm , 5pm , 7.30pm , 7.30pm SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Denmark v Sweden , 8pm Germany v Poland

, 8pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-7pm Women’s Irish Open

DARTS - ITV4, 6pm-10pm - Gliwice World Series

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm - 3rd T20 Women: England v India

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight John Deere Classic

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Quarter-final 1

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Leigh v Wigan

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Salford RD v Warrington

SATURDAY (July 5th)

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Quarter-final 2

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 4.35am Maori All Blacks v Scotland

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 8.05am New Zealand v France , 11am Waratahs v Lions

, 11am CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test D4 Men: England v India

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm Wimbledon

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am, Channel 4, 11.25am-1pm, 2pm-5.10pm - Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am BMW International Open

CYCLING - ITV4, 11am-5pm, TNT Sports 1, noon-5.15pm - Stage 1 Tour de France

GAA - TG4 from 1pm - Women’s SFC Quarter-finals (TBA)

(TBA) GOLF - Sky Sports+, 2pm-5pm Women’s Irish Open

CAMOGIE - RTÉ 2 - 2.30pm All-Ireland Senior Quarter-final

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Hull FC v St Helens , 5.30pm Wakefield v Catalans

, 5.30pm RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 4.10pm South Africa v Italy

SOCCER - DAZN (Club World Cup - 5pm Quarter-final 3 , 8pm Quarter-final 4

, 8pm GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SHC Semi-final - 5pm Cork v Dublin

SOCCER - BBC 1 - Women’s Euro 2025 - 5pm Wales v Netherlands

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euro 2025 - 8pm France v England

DARTS - ITV4, 6pm-10pm - Gliwice World Series

SHOWJUMPING - TNT Sports 3, 7pm-9.30pm Grand Prix of Monaco

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 8.40pm Argentina v England

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Three, 9pm-11pm - Eugene Prefontaine Classic

GAA - RTÉ 2 from 9.45pm The Saturday Game

SUNDAY (July 6th)