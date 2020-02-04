‘Thanks for the input!’ What those office emails really mean

Just to clarify, we know you’re spinning a lot of plates this week, but we hope this helps

Office emails: see the remark ‘I’m a little confused’ and you’ve witnessed rage ‘masked as a professional pleasantry’

Office emails: see the remark ‘I’m a little confused’ and you’ve witnessed rage ‘masked as a professional pleasantry’

 

Understanding office emails is an art to be mastered. See the remark “I’m a little confused” and you’ve witnessed “absolute rage masked as a professional pleasantry”, according to Delia Paunescu, an American culture writer whose appeal for fellow Twitter users’ “best/most insufferable work gibberish phrases” has resulted in a compendium of choice lines. These are some of the translations contributed in the name of mutual comprehension.

“I’m balancing a lot this week” = “Just a quick reminder that I’m not your employee.” @DaveWritesJunk

“This may be a stupid question” = “I’m stating something that would be obvious to a three-year-old and you f-wits haven’t picked up on it.” @JessicaJSalmon

“I’ll let you two take it from here” = “I’m not a part of this and don’t want to be.” @AlishaGrauso

“I’m spinning a lot of plates right now” = “F**k off, please” @SociologyGadfly

“We’re working on a solution” = Means STFU and stop bothering us. @WhiteCreasy

“I hope this helps!” = “Never ask me for anything ever again.” @guitarpsichord

“As previously discussed” = “I didn’t put in writing last time because I thought you were an adult.” @MitchDinkins

“As discussed...” = “Since you clearly weren’t listening I guess I’ll say it again.” @iamdover

“Just to clarify” = “I literally could not have been more clear the first 10 times, you goddamn idiot” @supbethany

“Just circling back on this” = “I just need you to answer. A goddamn ‘yes’ or ‘no’ will do, just answer.” @AlishaGrauso

“Could you provide a little more detail?” = “Whatever you tried to say makes absolutely no goddamn sense.” @Lindsay_Wells

“Thanks in advance” = “No, you don’t have a choice.” @telaryn

“I wanted to follow up” = “You forgot, didn’t you? Didn’t you? Am I a joke to you?” @Jamie7Keller

“Per my last email...” = “You wouldn’t need to ask me that question had you just read the last email I sent with that information.” @TheJimmyV

“Thanks for looping me in” = “You should have come to me 27 emails ago and I would have saved you 26 emails, dummy.” @lasrina

“Thanks for the input!” = “Do not speak to me again, ever.” @HoneyBMcKenna

“Thank you for your feedback! I’ll be sure to keep it in mind!” = “Your criticism is completely irrelevant, if not flat out wrong, and you know less on the topic than the back end of a donkey, but I have to pretend I at least considered your opinion.” @FerretXilla

“I’m sorry; I think my email probably wasn’t clear. Hopefully this helps” = “You’re either stupid or deliberately ignored what I said.” @naima

“Just so I understand...” = “What you are saying is so unacceptable and/or insane that I am going to make you repeat it.” @NicoleRY2

“Please copy everyone on our team” = “Stop sending work requests to me alone on my day off.” @bernip

“Give the details to my associate” = “You’re too insignificant for my time but just important enough to waste my minion’s time.” @LuvFuzzyBunnies

“I recall this quite differently” = “You’re a bald, two-faced liar and snake.” @themelaniedione

“Thank you, but we’re all set here” = “We don’t need your help because we all know you’re just going to mess it up” @givdesigns

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.