This Boy Is Cracking Up: Killian Sundermann’s sold-out stand-up show is cathartic, relatable and funny

This Boy Is Cracking Up

1662, Smock Alley Theatre

★★★★☆

Killian Sundermann has always wanted to be a rocker, just like Phil Lynott. To the point where he even got the childhood equivalent of a tattoo, by taking his Confirmation name after him. That’s the initial premise of This Boy Is Cracking Up, Sundermann’s hilarious show.

Having risen to prominence with his sketches on TikTok and other social media, Sundermann is now among Ireland’s most successful online comedy stars. After stepping out into live performance in 2022, he now brings his first solo run of stand-up to Dublin Fringe Festival.

You’d barely notice the hour pass as Sundermann takes his audience on a witty journey from his childhood dreams and identity dilemmas (as a child born in England to German parents and then raised in Ireland), teen struggles with Catholic guilt and adult problems with the housing crisis. It’s cathartic, relatable and funny.

For anyone who knows Sundermann from his initial success, a question that might arise is whether he can deliver his humour on stage – he can. So much of Sundermann’s talent is in his delivery. He has a brilliant physical presence beyond his jokes and anecdotes – and, notably, seldom makes others the butt of the joke. Instead, he mostly finds entertaining ways to tell his own story.

READ MORE

Sundermann’s fringe shows have sold out after a successful run in Edinburgh last month. But he’s one to keep on your radar for a comedy night out.

Continues at Smock Alley Theatre, as part of Dublin Fringe Festival, until Friday, September 20th