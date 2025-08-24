Robbie Williams at Croke Park: Singer feels the love on night of naked honesty and mischievous charisma

Robbie Williams

Croke Park, Dublin

★★★★★

On Sunday night, Robbie Williams returned to Croke Park, standing before 80,000 people and demanding to be loved. You could say that’s what every concert is, but only the greatest performers do it with such naked honesty.

The evening opened with a tongue-in-cheek prelude: a film reflecting on the irreplaceable role of entertainers in the age of artificial intelligence, punctuated by deepfake tributes from Elvis, Freddie Mercury and Bowie. Seconds later, Williams burst out in a white spaceman suit and aviators, tearing into Rocket as the stadium erupted. He scaled a towering frame while dancers waved RW flags, then floated down.

The spectacle never slackened. It was, as he said, his “love letter to entertainment”, and he pulled out every trick. The outfit changes came relentlessly: astronaut to diamanté red tracksuit, to flamingo-pink puffs to hot pink suit, and finally a white rhinestone Elvis homage. Around him, dancers flickered from towering Egyptian goddesses to flappers, to nymphs, to black-feathered peacocks. The choreography and setlist was calibrated perfectly to ensure no lull, no dead air. The challenge of a two-hour set is that Williams doesn’t have enough hits to fill it, but he found inventive solutions, drawing the crowd into raucous singalongs of Y.M.C.A. and Islands in the Stream, just brief enough to dodge copyright while keeping the energy high.

His banter was perfectly pitched: self-deprecating, needy, mischievous, yet irresistibly charming. “Thank you for being here, it would be really weird if you weren’t, and very expensive for me and my family,” he quipped. Above all, he showed an acute awareness of who he is and who the audience expects. “I’m not cool, I’ve never been cool. Nobody has ever said: that Robbie Williams, he’s so mysterious,” he admitted, before tearing into New York, New York, an anthem of triumphant uncoolness.

Two moments stood out. In one, Williams bantered with a projected deepfake of his 17-year-old self, a reminder of the boy who only ever wanted to be famous. In another, he delivered a soaring My Way, epic and richly tragic.

Williams gives everything and expects everything in return. He understands the implicit contract of showbiz, which is why the audience never feels shortchanged. At the finale, singing “I just wanna feel real love in a life ever after,” he sounded less like a star than a supplicant, pleading for the ecstatic adoration only a crowd can provide. Before leaving, he asked, “What am I going to do with all this love, once I have to go back to my hotel room and eat prawn cocktail Pringles and watch Sky News?” The line landed with absolute sincerity.

He needs you, and in that need, his narcissism becomes indistinguishable from generosity. He really puts on a show. Williams’s charisma rests on this sleight of hand: making the audience feel not that they are lucky to be there, but that he is lucky they came.