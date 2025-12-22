Chris Rea, singer of Driving Home For Christmas, dies aged 74

Singer Chris Rea, whose songs include the festive hit Driving Home For Christmas, has died at the age of 74, a spokesperson for his family said.

The Middlesbrough-born musician was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001, and in 2016 he suffered a stroke.

Rea found fame in the late 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Fool (If You Think It’s Over), Let’s Dance and The Road To Hell.

A statement from his family to the Press Association said: “Singer/songwriter and guitarist, Chris Rea passed away earlier today in hospital following a short illness. A statement on behalf of his wife and two children was released to the media this afternoon.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris.

“He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Rea’s debut album titled Whatever Happened To Benny Santini?, a reference to the stage name his record label wanted him to adopt, was released in 1978.

The track Fool (If You Think It’s Over) went on to be nominated for a Grammy.

He did not find such success again for a few years but by the time his eighth album On The Beach, spawning a hit single of the same name, was released, he was a star in the UK and around Europe, with sporadic hits in the US.

When Road To Hell was released in 1989, he became one of the biggest solo stars in the UK, and cemented himself as a favourite among a predominantly male audience of a certain age.

Two of his studio albums – The Road To Hell (1989) and Auberge (1991) – went to number one in the UK.

His famous song Driving Home For Christmas features in this year’s M&S Food Christmas advert. It was first released in 1986. – PA