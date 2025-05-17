Eurovision: Sweden, Austria and Israel among favourites amid Gaza protests

Austrian singer Johannes Pietsch, known as JJ, represents Austria with the song Wasted Love. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images

Sweden, Austria and Israel are among the favourites in the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday night.

Ireland failed to make it beyond the semi-final on Thursday night, despite high hopes for the catchy Laika Party performed by Norwegian-born Emmy Kristiansen.

Bookmakers give Sweden’s entry, comedy trio KAJ, a 42 per cent chance of winning the world’s biggest music event.

A win for KAJ would be Sweden’s eighth overall, moving it clear of Ireland to become the most successful country in Eurovision history.

READ MORE

KAJ’s song, Bara Bada Bastu, translates as Let’s Just Sauna and celebrates the power of saunas.

“It is a cherished way of everyday life, just relaxing and connecting and like staying quiet,” said KAJ member Kevin Holmstrom before the final.

Other frontrunners include Austria’s JJ (Johannes Pietsch) with the emotional song Wasted Love, Israeli singer Yuval Raphael with the ballad New Day Will Rise, Finland’s Erika Vikman with the innuendo-laden German language song Ich Komme, France’s Louane with Maman, and Dutch singer Claude Kiambe’s C’est La Vie.

There has also been buzz around host country Switzerland’s Zoe Me with Voyage, Estonia’s Tommy Cash with Italian parody Espresso Macchiato, and Malta’s Miriana Conte, who changed her song’s title, Kant – due to a complaint about its similarity to a certain English word – to Serving.

The winner will be determined by a combination of points from national juries and viewer votes in the participating 26 countries, along with a separate rest of the world poll.

There has been speculation that Canadian singer Celine Dion, who won for the Swiss in 1988 with Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, could take to the St Jakobshalle stage, amid her stepping back from touring due to health issues.

During the week, several pro-Palestinian protests were held in Basel and more are expected to happen on Saturday. Protesters have been calling for people to boycott the event because Israel is represented amid the ongoing military bombardment of Gaza.

More than 300 Gazans have been killed in Israeli strikes since Thursday, according to local health authorities, one of the deadliest phases of violence since a truce collapsed in March.

The European Broadcasting Union has resisted calls to exclude Israel from the competition. The union previously banned Russia from the Eurovision after it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

On Thursday, the Basel government said more than 200,000 people have visited the city so far for the contest, after the competition returned to Switzerland, which first hosted it in 1956 in Lugano.

Viewers can watch the Eurovision Song Contest at 8pm on RTÉ One with commentary from Marty Whelan.

– Additional reporting: Reuters/PA