Kneecap appear to bring missing head of King George V statue on stage during Melbourne gig

Rap group Kneecap appeared to bring the missing head of a King George V statue on stage during their gig in Melbourne. Photograph: Kneecap/X

The solid bronze severed head of Melbourne’s decapitated King George V statue was reported to have briefly reappeared in public, gracing the stage during a performance by Irish rap group Kneecap.

The statue in the King’s Domain parklands was beheaded during the king’s birthday weekend in June 2024 – one of a series of anti-colonial acts targeting British memorials in Melbourne.

A social media post by Kneecap showed what appeared to be the head on stage at Melbourne venue 170 Russell on Friday night.

“Well well a chairde Gael! Some madman dropped by with a huge King George’s head so he could hear a few tunes for our last Melbourne show!” the post said.

READ MORE

“Allegedly his head was cut off last year in the city... anyways he was put on stage for a few tunes and then whisked away… remember every colony can fall 🔥”

The Irish-speaking trio – Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara, along with DJ Provaí – are currently touring New Zealand and Australia.

Victoria police have been searching for the bodiless bust since June, when it was removed from the 2.7m high solid bronze statue of King George V, which was unveiled in 1952 in the South Melbourne parklands. Police were contacted for comment.

“It appears the head of the statue has been removed and red paint thrown at the monument,” a police spokesperson said in a statement last year.

Authorities had been unable to locate the missing head. On January 26th, pictures posted on social media claimed to show the same head alight on a backyard barbecue along with the #invasionday hashtag.

Other statues were also the apparent target of anti-colonial activists last year, including a statue of Captain James Cook that was cut at the ankles before it toppled in FitzRoy Gardens, near Cook’s namesake cottage in the heart of Melbourne, on February 27th.

Another Cook statue, at St Kilda’s Jacka Boulevard, was also sawn off at the ankles in January 2024. – Guardian