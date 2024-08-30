Oasis pre-sale window for Dublin tickets to open for three hours from 7pm on Friday night

The presale of tickets to the two Oasis concerts in Dublin next August will start at 7pm but only fans who successfully registered and received a code will be given access to the virtual queue.

People who took part in the ballot which ran from Tuesday to Wednesday have started receiving the codes and have been told that the presale will run from 7pm until 10pm tonight.

The possession of the code for use on the Ticketmaster website is no guarantee of a ticket – or four – and fans have been warned that the tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

With tens of thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of fans likely to be logging on at exactly the same time, places in the queue are set to be assigned randomly.

A few key questions remain unanswered as yet.

There has been no indication given from the band or the promoters about how many of the 160,000 tickets for the Croke Park concerts on August 16h and 17th next year will be sold as part of the presale and how many will be left for the general sale which starts at 8am on Saturday.

However, if the Taylor Swift ticket sale from last summer is anything to go by, virtually all the tickets – certainly the cheapest ones – will be long gone before the general sale begins.

The other question that has yet to be answered is exactly how the ticket pricing will work. While concert promoters MCD have said that ticket prices will start from €86.50, not including a Ticketmaster service charge of just over €10 per ticket, the price range remains unclear.

The Irish Times asked MCD what the split between the presale and general sale tickets was and if there would realistically be any tickets left by the time the general sale started and what price range fans could expect.

At the time of writing, the promoter had not responded.