Oasis fans left to follow Liam Gallagher’s questionable advice as all tickets snapped up

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis will be back in Ireland next year to perform two concerts at Slane Castle, Co Meath. Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Anyone hoping to see Oasis at Slane Castle next September is likely to be sorely disappointed unless they have already secured tickets or plan to follow frontman Liam Gallagher’s advice and “sneak in” to the venue.

Tickets for the band’s Live ’27 tour went on sale in a staggered fashion last Friday, with further sales conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

All 42 concerts across Europe and the US sold out in hours, with the band’s official Instagram account confirming the sell-out on Sunday evening.

Lead singer Gallagher posted on X: “That’s all folks we have officially sold out no more tickets left congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn’t sneak in f*** it yolo."

The tickets were made available to fans who had registered in advance and who had been sent a unique access code through a process of random selection.

The absence of a general sale window meant the frenzy associated with the 2024 sale of the band’s comeback concerts in 2025 was not replicated and there wasn’t the same level of anger over soaring prices.

While the surging prices, panic buying and queuing of 2024 were not repeated for the band’s two-night stint at Slane Castle on September 4th and 5th, 2027 – with support from former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft – anyone hoping to see their rock ’n’ roll stars on the cheap was to be disappointed.

Standard tickets for front standing were priced at €211.25 while general admission tickets were €181.25. A service charge of €10.50 comes attached to each ticket.

The most expensive VIP tickets cost €501.25, a price that includes a reserved grandstand and entry through a dedicated area as well as free parking. There will also be an “exclusive hospitality area” and “premium toilet facilities”.

When details of the tour were confirmed earlier this month, there were 38 dates. Four more were subsequently added in Knebworth, Munich and Rome. Promoters have said there is no chance additional dates will be added to the Irish leg.

Next year will mark the first time Slane has played host to two headline acts in the same summer-early autumn period, with Fontaines DC headlining two nights in the castle at the end of June.