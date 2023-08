Electric Picnic 2023 stage times: Exclusive first look

Electric Picnic 2023 takes over the Stradbally Estate, in Co Laois, this weekend – and we can exclusively reveal all the stage times for the Main, Electric Arena, Rankin’s Wood, Terminus and 3 Music stages.

FRIDAY

Billie Eilish in action on the Main Stage at Electric Picnic in 2019. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Main Stage

10.45pm-midnight Billie Eilish

9-10pm Niall Horan

7.30-8.30pm King Kong Company

6.00-6.45pm Kingfishr

Electric Arena

11pm-midnight Belters Only

9.30-10.30pm Steve Lacy

8.15-9pm Wet Leg

7.00-7.45pm Jazzy

Rankin’s Wood

10.15-11.15pm Young Fathers

8.45-9.45pm Nia Archives

7.30-8.15pm Bakar

6.15-7pm MUNA

Terminus Stage

10.30pm-midnight I Hate Models

9-10.30pm 999999999

8-9pm Southstar

6.30-8pm ANSBRO

Saturday

Saturday's highlights include Fred Again and Paolo Nutini. Photograph: Alan Betson

Main Stage

11.30pm-1am Fred Again

9.15-10.45pm Paolo Nutini

7.30-8.30pm Tom Odell

6-6.45pm Mimi Webb

4.45-5.30pm Cian Ducrot

3.15-4pm Pa Sheehy

2-2.30pm Brad Heidi

Electric Arena

11.30pm-12.30am The Coronas

10-11pm IDLES

8.30-9.15pm Inhaler

7.00-8pm Johnny Marr

5.45-6.30pm Acadamic

4.30-5.15pm Nessa Barrett

3.15-4pm Ispíní Na Héireann

2.15-2.45pm Dylan John Thomas

Rankin’s Wood

10.30-11.30pm Loyle Carner

9-10pm Dec Pierce Block Rockin Beats

7.45-8.30pm Lovejoy

6.15-7pm Maverick Sabre

5-5.45pm HamSandwich

3.45-4.30pm Jamie Webster

2.30-3pm Robert Grace

Terminus Stage

11.30-1am Fionn Curran

9.45-11.30pm Interplanetary Criminal

8-9.45pm IMNOTYOURMATE

6.30-8pm Yasmin Gardezi

3 Music Stage

11pm-midnight Unknown Mortal Orchestra

9.30-10.15pm Chasing Abbey

8-8.45pm COIN

6.45-7.15pm Mae Stephens

5.30-6.15pm Nell Mescal

4.30-5pm The Last Dinner Party

3.30-4pm JULIE

2-3pm Three Act

Comedy Stage

8-9pm Foil Arms and Hog

7.45-8.10pm Neil Delamere

7.15-7.40pm Aisling Bea

6.45-7.10pm Shane Todd

6.15-6.40pm Danny O’Brien

5.45-6.10pm Diona Doherty

5.20-5.45pm Ross Browne

4.50-5.15pm Edwin Sammon

4.25-4.50pm Colm O’Regan

4-4.20pm Sinéad Quinlan

3.30-3.55pm Eric Lalor

3.15-3.30pm Amy Walsh

2.50-3.15pm Shane Clifford

2.25-2.50pm Joe Dowling

2.10-2.25pm Emily Ahmore

1.45-2.10pm Stephen Mullan

1.30-1.45pm MC Karl Spain

Sunday

The Killers will close the festival on Sunday evening. Photograph: Alan Betson

Main Stage

10.30pm-midnight The Killers

8.45-9.45pm The Script

7-8pm Gavin James

5.30-6.15pm Rick Astley

4.15-5pm Lyra

2.45-3.30pm Women in Harmony

1-2pm Glória LGBT+ Choir

Electric Arena

11pm-midnight Jamie xx

9.15-10.30pm blk.

7.45-8.30pm The Saw Doctors

6.30-7.15pm The Wolfe Tones

5-5.45pm Fight Like Apes

3.30-4.15pm Lightning Seeds

2-2.45pm milk.

Rankin’s Wood

9.30-10.30pm Overmono

8.15-9pm Confidence Man

7-7.45pm Holly Humberstone

5.30-6.15pm The Mary Wallopers

4.15-5pm Selló

3-3.45pm Ryan Mack

2-2.30pm Katy Kirby

Terminus Stage

10.30pm-midnight Skin On Skin

9-10.30pm Charlie Sparks

7.45-9pm TRYM

6.30-7.45pm Hannah Laing

3 Music Stage

11pm-midnight Amyl & The Sniffers

9.30-10.30pm Snail Mail

8.15-9pm Ethel Cain

7-7.45pm Samia

5.45-6.30pm Royel Otis

4.30-5.15pm Chalk

3.30-4pm Debbie

2.30-3pm Gurriers

Comedy Stage

8.15-9pm Russell Kane

7.45-8.10pm Adam Rowe

7.20-7.45pm Gearóid Farrelly

6.55-7.20pm Emma Doran

6.30-6.55pm John Colleary

6.10-6.30pm Tony Cantwell

5.50-6.10pm Shane Daniel Byrne

5.25-5.50pm Joe Rooney

5.05-5.25pm Killian Sundermann

4.45-5.05pm Ania Magliano

4.15-4.35pm Anna Clifford

3.55-4.15pm Peter Flannagan

3.35-3.55pm The Wild Geeze

3.10-3.30pm Ger Staunton

2.45-3.10pm Jack Wise

2.30-2.45pm Mark Maloney

2.10-2.30pm Aideen McQueen

1.45-2.10pm Paul Marsh

1.30-1.45pm MC Karl Spain