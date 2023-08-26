Boygenius at Royal Hospital Kilmainham: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Boygenius, the indie pop supergroup starring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, will on Monday perform for the first time together in Ireland. While this show is both Boygenius’s debut Irish performance, it is also the final gig of their European tour, so expect fun, games and a few surprises. Their first full album, called simply The Record, has been a huge success – even showing up their respective solo efforts. Critics fell over each other to proclaim it an instant indie-pop classic. Their biggest hit, Not Strong Enough, couldn’t be a more inaccurate description of the group. In numbers, their strength is undeniable. So what can we expect from the concert?

When do they play?

The group will perform on Monday, August 28th at Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm and the first support act is due on stage at 5.30pm. Due to increased security measures, fans have been advised to be at the venue in sufficient time. However, early queuing is not allowed and concertgoers will be turned away if they arrive too early. The organisers have appealed to patrons to heed this advice and respect the community living in the vicinity of the venue.

Who are the support acts?

Indie pop band Muna will warm up the stage on Monday and Irish folks duo, Ye Vagabonds, will also perform support.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert organisers have advised all fans to walk, cycle or use public transportation to get to the show. There are no parking facilities on site. They have advised to plan at least an extra 1½ hours of travel time to and from the venue.

By Luas: The nearest Luas stop is at Heuston Station on the Red Line, which is a five-minute walk from the concert entrance on Military Road.

By Train: From Greystones, Balbriggan and Maynooth into Connolly Station, concertgoers can catch the Luas Red Line across the city and get off at Heuston Station.

By Bus: Buses 20, 123 and 13 stop at St James’s Hospital; buses 79 and 79A stop at Saint John’s Road West; and the 25A stops at Heuston Train Station.

Fans must enter the concert grounds from the east gate on Military Road. There will be signage to direct you closer to the site. For accessibility queries, contact MCD on their website.

Royal Hospital Kilmainham concerts 2023 site map

What will they play?

At a concert in Halifax in the UK on Wednesday, the trio played a 90-minute set. So you can expect the Dublin gig to look something like this:

Without You Without Them

$20

Satanist

Emily I’m Sorry

True Blue

Cool About It

Souvenir

Bite the Hand

Revolution 0

Stay Down

Leonard Cohen

Please Stay

Favor

Graceland Too

Boyfriends

Me & My Dog

We’re in Love

Anti-Curse

Letter to an Old Poet

Not Strong Enough

Ketchum, ID

Salt in the Wound

What’s the story with security?

The concert is strictly over 18s and concertgoers should have their IDs on them at all times. Do not bring large backpacks or handbags, no bigger than A4 is recommended. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities on site. Strict security checks will be in operation. Items not permitted to be brought into the venue include: glass or cans, alcohol, folding chairs, garden furniture and flares. Re-admission will not be permitted once you leave the venue.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Professional photography equipment is not allowed, and this applies to drones, selfie sticks and cameras with detachable lenses. Anyone using professional cameras close to the stage may be intercepted by security, and organisers have recommended fans to use best judgment.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting a mild Monday evening with cloudy skies and temperatures of up to 18 degrees. No umbrellas are permitted inside the venue.