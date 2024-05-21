Man (30s) dies in car crash in Offaly

The road remains closed on Tuesday, a Garda spokesman said. File photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s has died in a car crash in Co Offaly.

The fatal collision occurred on Monday evening after 11pm, close to the village of Edenderry, on the L1005 at Bracknagh, near Clonbologue.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash, but the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was later transferred to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital.

Local road diversions are in place on Tuesday morning as a Garda forensic team carried out investigations.

The local coroner’s office has been notified.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to witnesses of the crash to come forward.

“Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with video footage (including dash cam) or recordings from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them,” a Garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station at 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.