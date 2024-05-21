Greencore shareholders set for £50m windfall as sandwich-maker’s profits soar

Shareholders with Dublin-headquartered sandwich-maker Greencore are set for a £50 million (€58.5 million) windfall over the next year after the group’s operating profit grew sevenfold in the six months to the end of March.

Greencore, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, is the world’s biggest sandwich maker. Three-quarters of its investors are based in the United States.

The group’s interim results for the half year ended March 29th, 2024, published on Tuesday, show revenue decreased by 6.4 per cent to £866.1 million. This was partially down to a decline in business in September, accounting for a decrease of 4.6 per cent.

The company also attributed the drop in revenue to its decision to exit a number of low margin contracts in 2023, as well as the €9.8 million sale of edible oils business Trilby Trading. It said like-for-like revenue growth was 4.1 per cent.

Operating profit increased 602.8 per cent to £25.3 million compared to 12 months earlier, while adjusted operating profit increased by 139.8 per cent to £28.3 million.

The adjusted operating profit improvement was driven by the increase in gross profit “underpinned by the operational and commercial initiatives implemented”, Greencore said.

Its adjusted profit before tax was £16.9 million compared to £3.4 million during the same period the year before.

With the exception of labour costs, inflation in the group’s main cost components slowed, and the majority incurred was recovered or mitigated through a range of mechanisms, including pass-through of cost increases and cost reductions.

The group announced additional shareholder distributions totalling £50 million across the next 12 months, initially in the form of a share buyback of up to £30 million. If the business continues to trade as expected, it said it intends to declare a dividend for the year to September.

The company’s basic earnings per share was 2.5 pence compared to a loss of 0.9 pence the year before. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was £16 million higher at £55.9 million.

Like-for-like volumes increased 10 per cent on the prior year during the Christmas period across numerous categories including sandwich, soup and sauce, grocery and quiche. The group delivered 15.2 million Christmas sandwiches to customers.

Revenue in its Food to Go categories – comprising sandwiches, salads, sushi and chilled snacking – totalled £578.9 million and accounted for approximately 67 per cent of reported revenue.

Reported revenue decreased by £1.5 million in these categories, as like-for-like volume growth, inflation recovery and pricing impacts were offset by its decision to exit a number of low margin contracts. Like-for-like revenue growth was 4.6 per cent in the period.

The company’s net debt was £243.9 million, which represented a decrease of £24.9 million. Net debt excluding lease liabilities was £198 million, down £21.4 million on the prior year due to increased profitability and a reduction in capital expenditure.

Greencore chief executive Dalton Philips said the company delivered “excellent progress” against its strategic priorities in the first half and “continued to outperform the market in a difficult consumer spending environment”.

“The group’s accelerating financial performance is very encouraging as we focus on driving profitability and returns,” he said.

“We are working with our major retail customers to develop new products and new offerings which are driving the growth of our Food to Go segment ahead of the market.

“We have exited low margin business and are undertaking a range of actions to increase the returns profile of each element of the portfolio.”

Mr Philips said the company has “many opportunities” to continue to grow profitability and that it has begun investing in its IT infrastructure to create a “solid platform for growth and enable further efficiency gains” across the group.

“Notwithstanding this additional investment, and while our seasonally stronger second half is still ahead of us, we now expect full year adjusted operating profit in a range of £86-88 million, ahead of current market expectations,” he added.