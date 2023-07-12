Father John Misty at Iveagh Gardens: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

American singer-songwriter Father John Misty, aka Josh Tillman, is known for his captivating, witty storytelling and introspective songwriting. Once a drummer with the Fleet Foxes, his music combines lush orchestration, infectious melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics. His most recent album, 2022′s Chloë and the Next 20th Century, was described by The Irish Times as “sonic lusciousness at work”.

What can we expect from his outdoor concert this weekend?

When does he play?

The concert is at Iveagh Gardens, off Dublin’s Harcourt Street, on Saturday, July 15th.

What time should I arrive?

Entry to the event will be via the Clonmel Street gate, which will open at 6.30pm. Early queuing is not permitted and concertgoers have been asked to respect the property and privacy of residents in the area. Keep up to date with Aiken Promotions on their website for any last-minute change to times.

READ MORE

Who is the support act?

Jealous of the Birds, the stage name of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Naomi Hamilton, will open the evening. Her latest album, Hinterland, was released in May 2023.

Stage times

Jealous of the birds will take to the stage at 7.30pm, with Father John Misty on about an hour later. However, times are subject to change so keep an eye on the promoter’s website for any changes.

How do I get there – and home again?

There is no car parking available at the event, however, there are car parks dotted around the city centre. The closest is Q-Park at Stephens Green Shopping Centre. Pre-booking is available at q-park.ie.

Luas, bus and rail transport options can all bring you within a short walk of the venue. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland via the journey planner found at transportforireland.ie.

What will he play?

A set from a recent concert in Hyde Park in London on July 9th included most of his big hits:

The Next 20th Century

Buddy’s Rendezvous

Strange Encounter

Nancy From Now On

The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apt.

Goodbye Mr Blue

Mr Tillman

Total Entertainment Forever

When You’re Smiling and Astride Me

Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)

Nothing Good Ever Happens at the Goddamn Thirsty Crow

Date Night

I Love You, Honeybear

The Ideal Husband

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are still tickets available to purchase for both days at ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

All under-18s must be accompanied by an adult. Only bags under A4 size will be permitted in to the venue and bags will be subject to a search.

Items not permitted include: Any article that may be used as a weapon, bottles, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, flag poles, selfie sticks, flares, laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases/rucksacks, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, food and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

There will be food and drink available to purchase on site but fans should note it is a cashless venue and there is no ATM on site, so make sure to bring card payment or keep your phone charged for electronic cards.

Any person deemed to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety, will not be admitted and may be reported to gardaí. There will be a first aid post at the venue staffed by trained medics.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but not with a professional camera including those with a detachable lens.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting a rainy evening in Dublin, with showers forecast from the late afternoon onwards. Maximum temperatures of 15 degrees expected. Dress appropriately.