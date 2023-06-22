Blur at Malahide Castle: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Damon Albarn of Blur perfoms on stage on day two of Primavera Sound Porto Festiva in Porto, Portugal. The band are set to perform in Dublin this week. Photograph: Gaelle Beri/Redferns via Getty Images

Britpop band Blur will finally come to Ireland this week for their first headline show in eight years, and their first performance on Irish soil. Famed for a string of number one UK albums in the 1990s and early 2000s, Blur’s Parklife and Song 2 defined the sound of a generation for many.

The band will release their first studio album since 2015, The Ballad of Darren, next month. Its first single, The Narcissist, has already racked up more than five million streams on Spotify, and while this pales in comparison to the almost 700 million streams – and countless record sales – Song 2 has enjoyed over the years, fans will be glad for some new tracks from Blur.

The band members have expressed their excitement for the show. Graham Coxon, the band’s lead guitarist, said he was “really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs”. Bassist Alex James added: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on June 24th that room will be in Dublin’s Malahide Castle.”

Whether you were Oasis or Blur, there’s little doubt this will be a gig to remember. So what can we expect?

When do they play?

The concert is on at Malahide Castle in north Dublin on Saturday, June 24th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm and the show starts at 5pm. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds.

Who are the support acts?

Self Esteem, whose offstage name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor, will support the band on Saturday. As one half of the band Slow Club, the British pop vocalist is sure to delight. Sounds Mint will also warm up the crowd. The band say on their Spotify profile: “When people come to see us live they say gosh this is so punk you guys are scary but we like to think we’re more like a pop band.”

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. It is recommended to allow at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Dart, train and bus: The last Dart leaves for Dublin city centre at 12:20am. The last train leaves for Dundalk at 12:08am. Concert buses will leave from the Dublin Road for Custom House Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig from 10.30pm. You can book a return ticket (€20) in advance.

By car: Fingal County Council will be providing car parking for the concert via the Back Road. Organisers advise pre-booking parking in advance from Marathon Coaches here for €25, as parking on the day will cost €25. Illegal parking in areas surrounding Malahide Castle and in local estates will be subject to clamping or being towed.

Driving from the south: Take the M50, leave the motorway at junction three (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

From the north: Take the M1, leave the motorway at junction four (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

The site map for concerts at Malahide Castle

What will they play?

As this is the band’s first headline performance since 2015, there’s no telling what they’ll play. Their last performance as part of a festival was at Primavera Sound Porto earlier this month. So you can expect the gig to look something like this:

St Charles Square

There’s No Other Way

Popscene

Tracy Jacks

Beetlebum

Trimm Trabb

Villa Rosie

Coffee & TV

End of a Century

Country House

Parklife

To the End

Sing

Girls & Boys

Advert

Song 2

This Is a Low

Tender

The Narcissist

The Universal

Are there any tickets left?

The gig is sold out. However, you can keep an eye out for tickets up for resale on ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting a warm summer’s evening on Saturday. While it’s expected to be cloudy, Malahide should reach 22 degrees during the day.