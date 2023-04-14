Mark Sheehan, guitarist with The Script, dies aged 46

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for the Irish pop band, The Script, has died aged 46.
A statement posted on the band’s social media pages said Sheehan died in hospital on Friday after a short illness, describing him as a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend”.
Sheehan was one of the founding members of the Irish band, whose hits include Hall of Fame and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.
The band was founded in 2001 and released their debut self-titled album in 2008.
