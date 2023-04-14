Mark Sheehan, guitarist with The Script, dies aged 46

Mark Sheehan performs with The Script in Dublin in 2020. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell for The Irish Times

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for the Irish pop band, The Script, has died aged 46.

A statement posted on the band’s social media pages said Sheehan died in hospital on Friday after a short illness, describing him as a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend”.

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

Sheehan was one of the founding members of the Irish band, whose hits include Hall of Fame and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

[ The Script: ‘Find a band who sing as honestly as us. I dare you’ ]

The band was founded in 2001 and released their debut self-titled album in 2008.

READ MORE

More to follow ...