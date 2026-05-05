Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle legal dispute over It Ends With Us film

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their legal dispute from the acrimonious production of their 2024 film It Ends With Us, just weeks before a highly anticipated scheduled trial.

In a joint statement on Monday, legal representatives of both parties said: “The end product – the movie It Ends With Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind.

“We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard,” the statement added.

“We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

The settlement details were not publicly disclosed.

In December 2024, Lively – who starred in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel – accused Baldoni, who also directed and co-starred, of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during production.

She further alleged that his production company, Wayfarer Studios, retaliated against her after she raised concerns about his alleged misconduct.

According to a complaint, Lively accused Baldoni of having “inserted improvised gratuitous sexual content”, as well as orchestrating a “carefully crafted, co-ordinated and resourced retaliatory scheme to silence her, and others, from speaking out”.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million counter-defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times following an article titled We can bury anyone: Inside a Hollywood smear machine.

Baldoni claimed that Lively and Reynolds attempted to tarnish his reputation to “seize control” of the film, and his lawsuit included allegations of extortion.

In June 2025, Lively withdrew two claims of emotional distress against Baldoni. A few days later, a US district judge in New York, Lewis Liman, dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit against the Hollywood couple, as well as his lawsuit against The New York Times.

In April, Liman dismissed the majority of Lively’s claims against Baldoni, tossing out 10 of the 13 allegations, including harassment, conspiracy and defamation.

Three claims – breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation – remained ahead of trial before the case was ultimately settled. – Guardian