Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits against Blake Lively and The New York Times

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday that the actor Justin Baldoni had filed against his former co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as his defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds in January, accusing the Hollywood stars of trying to destroy his reputation by accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the film It Ends with Us. He also named their publicist, Leslie Sloane, and her company as defendants.

The feud was brought into the public eye after the Times published an article on December 21, 2024, about Lively’s accusations. Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni 10 days later.

Baldoni sued the Times for $250 million in late December, arguing that the initial article had defamed him.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.