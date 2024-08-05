The 50 best films on Netflix, plus gems from Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Paramount+

It’s more than two years since we updated this list, when it focused exclusively on Netflix. That streaming giant is still where we found the biggest, most satisfying selection of movies, but this time around we’ve broadened our selection to include noteworthy features on Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+ and Prime Video.

Be prepared for some of these films to disappear before you get a chance to watch them, as streamers’ libraries change frequently. Among the titles that have vanished from our 2022 selection are, confusingly, Netflix theatrical releases such as Passing and The Power of the Dog. And, like most of its competitors, Netflix offers only a smattering of films made before 1990 and has seen certain bigger franchises snatched up by their makers’ dedicated streaming operations.

But there is still a decent array of contemporary films in all genres. Hats off to Lawrence of Arabia for keeping golden-age cinema aloft in this list.

NETFLIX

Amy Adams in Arrival

Arrival

Denis Villeneuve, 2016

Villeneuve arguably hit his sweet spot with this cerebral science-fiction drama starring Amy Adams as a linguist seeking communication with two visiting aliens. Properly peculiar.

Athena

Romain Gavras, 2022

This electrifying, Greek mythology-inspired action movie starts as it means to go on: with a riot and fireworks. A white-knuckle tale of class conflict as fugazied cops fight their way in and out of a Parisian banlieue.

Blackfish

Gabriela Cowperthwaite, 2013

The story of Tilikum, the killer whale that killed several people while in captivity at SeaWorld Orlando, in Florida. Tilikum died in 2017, just before SeaWorld announced the end of all its orca shows.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Halina Reijn, 2022

Reijn sends a classy young cast, including Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, to a house party for a murder-in-the-dark game. Sharp gags and satirical horror result.

Lorelei Linklater, Ethan Hawke and Ellar Coltrane in Boyhood, directed by Richard Linklater.

Boyhood

Richard Linklater, 2014

Shot over an astonishing 11 years with its stars Patricia Arquette, Ellar Coltrane, Lorelei Linklater and Ethan Hawke, this epic coming-of-age drama is as emotionally impactful as it is ambitious.

Boyz N the Hood

John Singleton, 1991

Cuba Gooding jnr and Ice Cube star in one of the key African-American dramas of the 1990s. Inspired a generation and began a shift in Hollywood’s priorities.

Casting JonBenet

Kitty Green, 2017

In 1996 the body of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was in the basement of her family’s home; she had been strangled. Twenty years on, this riveting project investigates by holding auditions in the community.

The Death of Stalin

Armando Iannucci, 2017

Blackly comic treatment of the paranoia that followed the Soviet leader’s death, from one of the creators of The Thick of It. Starry cast all strong, but Jason Isaac excels as Marshal Zhukov.

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Kirsten Johnson, 2020

As her father, who has dementia, nears the end of his life, cinematographer turned director Kirsten Johnson stages his death in absurd ways as a coping mechanism.

Donnie Brasco

Mike Newell, 1997

Al Pacino delivered one of his best, and certainly most restrained, performances of the 1990s as an ageing mobster opposite Johnny Depp’s undercover fed.

Drive

Nicolas Winding Refn, 2011

Ryan Gosling is near wordless and effortlessly cool as a Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver in this much-memed Cannes classic.

Fall

Scott Mann, 2022

Sickeningly effective thriller about two women trapped at the top of a 600m TV tower. Forms a good double-bill with the Netflix doc Skywalkers.

Get Out

Get Out

Jordan Peele, 2017

Biting social satire in which Daniel Kaluuya finds himself at the centre of a modern slavery racket and, worse, in the horrifying “Sunken Place”.

The Guest

Adam Wingard, 2014

This minor classic in the sinister-houseguest genre casts Dan Stevens, against type, as an apparent veteran who turns up at the home of a slain comrade. But is he what he says?

Godzilla Minus One

Takashi Yamazaki, 2023

The original Godzilla channelled the twin atomic disasters of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. This prequel, similarly, yokes American imperialism, postwar malaise, survivor guilt and weaponised atomic power to produce the best action film in many years.

Halloween

John Carpenter, 1978

Michael Myers slashes up Illinois’s leading babysitters. Carpenter invented, or at least perfected, a horror genre with a film that remains as queasily fresh today as it was when Jimmy Carter was US president.

Into the Inferno

Werner Herzog, 2016

Herzog rhapsodises about the power and violence of volcanoes as the volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer takes the German film-maker around the world’s most dangerous active sites.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese, 2019

Very different in tone from Goodfellas or Casino – quieter, more mournful – this huge gangster epic feels like the opening notes of a farewell symphony. Jury still out on digital de-ageing

Jaws

Steven Spielberg, 1975

One of the best American films ever made. As good as Spielberg gets. As good as John Williams gets. What more could any person want? Duh, dum. Duh, dum.

Lucas Hedges and Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig, 2017

Saoirse Ronan delivers her best performance – hilarious yet vulnerable – as the director’s alter ego growing up in millennial Sacramento. Her relationship with mom Laurie Metcalfe is heartbreaking.

Lady Macbeth

William Oldroyd, 2016

Alice Birch’s thrilling adaptation of the 1865 novella Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Nikolai Leskov casts a compelling Florence Pugh as the young, murderous bride of the title.

Peter O'Toole and Omar Sharif in Lawrence of Arabia. Photograph: Columbia Pictures

Lawrence of Arabia

David Lean, 1962

Heavens! A classic from more than 60 years ago on Netflix. “Nothing is written,” indeed. Peter O’Toole scales the dunes as the enigmatic TE Lawrence. Best watched on a big telly.

Leave No Trace

Debra Granik, 2018

The compromised, increasingly complicated off-grid family life of a damaged former military man (Ben Foster) and his loyal teenage daughter (Thomasin McKenzie).

Living

Oliver Hermanus, 2022

The Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro adapts Akira Kurosawa’s great film Ikiru, about a bureaucrat facing up to mortality. Bill Nighy received a deserved Oscar nomination for his lead turn.

Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray in Lost in Translation.

Lost in Translation

Sofia Coppola, 2003

A fading American movie star (Bill Murray) befriends a lonely young American (Scarlett Johansson) on a trip to Tokyo in this timeless Oscar-winner.

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach, 2019

The laureate of Brooklyn angst hits peak form with an analysis of the poisons that bubble up when marriages go wrong. Funny in even its darkest corners.

Memento

Christopher Nolan, 2000

Nolan has achieved much, but he has never again made a film so tightly structured as this neonoir about a confused amateur sleuth with no short-term memory. Guy Pearce stars.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Terry Jones, 1979

The Monty Python team confirmed the breadth of their vision with a film that had as much to do with parodying Hollywood epics as poking religious hypocrisy.

My Friend Dahmer

Marc Meyers, 2017

Adapted from Derf Backderf’s autobiographical graphic novel, this desperately sad portrait of Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer, as “the loneliest kid” at high school stars Alex Wolff.

The Other Guys

Adam McKay, 2010

A few years before McKay won his Oscar for The Big Short, he directed this priceless comedy featuring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as differently idiotic cops.

Paprika

Satoshi Kon, 2006

Epic, visually stunning anime about a psychological terrorist who gets hold of a device that can cause the sharing of dreams. Looks to have been a significant influence on Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-sik and Park So-dam in Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho.

Parasite

Bong Joon-ho, 2019

World-conquering South Korean social satire in which a low-income family scheme furiously to “replace” their well-heeled employers.

Past Lives

Celine Song, 2023

Quietly moving variation on the Brief Encounter template that has old friends, separated in Korea decades earlier, meeting up in contemporary New York City. A masterpiece of the unsaid.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Celine Sciamma, 2019

In 1770s France, artist Marianne (Noémie Merlant) travels to a remote island off the Brittany coast, where she is commissioned to paint the portrait of a reluctantly betrothed Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). Their relationship blossoms into friendship and, ultimately, love.

Punch-Drunk Love

Paul Thomas Anderson, 2002

You could read Anderson’s weird comedy as a pondering of how a typical Adam Sandler character might come across in something like real life. Pretty damn scary is the answer.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese, 2019

A pseudo-documentary about Dylan’s “populist” 1975 tour, featuring an eclectic mix of talking heads, fictionalised accounts and actors, and contemporaneous footage.

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón, 2018

Netflix’s production department stepped up with this stunningly ambitious monochrome study of 1970s family life in Mexico City.

NT Rama Rao jnr and Ram Charan in RRR.

RRR

SS Rajamouli, 2022

This rare international breakthrough for a Tollywood film turns the Indian fight against British imperialism into a huge, tuneful romp. Good villain work from Irish talent Alison Doody and the late Ray Stevenson.

Rush

Ron Howard, 2013

James Hunt and Niki Lauda, two Formula 1 legends, are embodied by Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl in this thrilling dramatisation of their life-threatening rivalry.

Society of the Snow

JA Bayona, 2023

The tale of the Uruguay rugby team, some of whom, in 1972, turned to cannibalism after their plane crashed in the Andes, has been told before, but never with such unsettling facility.

Spencer

Pablo Larrain, 2021

Daringly impressionistic biopic set over an awful Christmas break with the British royal family at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate, Spencer casts Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, who by 1991 is struggling with an eating disorder, constant surveillance, her husband’s infidelity, and duty.

Spirited Away, directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Spirited Away

Hayao Miyazaki, 2001

Oscar-winning fantasy. Chihiro is travelling to her new home when a detour leaves her stranded in an otherworldly bathhouse. After her parents are transformed into pigs, she encounters many magical beings. One of many Miyazaki films to savour on Netflix.

Stand by Me

Rob Reiner, 1986

Reiner was continuing an incredible run of classics when he embarked on this touching adaptation of a nostalgic Stephen King tale about a group of boys who find a body. River Phoenix is next level.

13th

Ava DuVernay, 2016

An urgent, scholarly dissection of the United States’ prison system. Multinationals and presidents, from Eisenhower to Clinton, do not emerge well.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Tomas Alfredson, 2011

The BBC’s 1979 adaptation of John le Carré's absurdly intricate spy thriller is probably unbeatable, but this starry version ran it close. Check out Gary Oldman eating his hamburger with a knife and fork.

12 Years a Slave

Steve McQueen, 2013

McQueen rightly won the Academy Award for best picture for this harrowing drama based on the 1853 slave memoir by Solomon Northup, an African-American man who was kidnapped in Washington, DC, in 1841 and sold into slavery.

Three Identical Strangers

Tim Wardle, 2018

Breathtaking, sometimes tragic documentary about three men who, decades after their adoption, discover they were triplets separated as part of an experiment. Uncanny connections emerge.

Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund, 2021

Rip-roaring, Cannes-winning satire that aims at the beauty industry and the super-rich as a luxury cruise ship sinks, leaving behind privileged survivors with no skills.

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, 2019

Adam Sandler plays Howard, a pawnbroker and gambling addict, in a film so stressful that anybody with a heart condition should approach with caution.

Whiplash

Damien Chazelle, 2014

Chazelle’s tale of a jazz drummer and his ruthless teacher takes liberties with pedagogic realities, but it remains a gripping piece of mainstream entertainment. JK Simmons won a deserved Oscar as the tyrant.

PRIME VIDEO

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet, 2023

Did the husband fall or was he pushed? Is his wife guilty or innocent? And what did the dog see? These and other mysteries are unravelled in this Palme d’Or winner.

The Night of the Hunter

Charles Laughton, 1955

Robert Mitchum’s terrifying killer poses as a preacher and pursues two children in the hope of uncovering $10,000 of stolen cash hidden by their late father.

The Long Goodbye

Robert Altman, 1973

A hungry cat kickstarts a series of mysterious and violent events around a never-better Elliott Gould as he shuffles and mumbles through this superior Marlowe adventure.

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer, 2023

The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, raise a family in a dream house and garden adjacent to the Nazi concentration camp in this chilly Oscar-winner.

DISNEY+

Boys Don’t Cry: Peter Sarsgaard, Hilary Swank and Brendon Sexton III. Photograph: Fox Searchlight

Boys Don’t Cry

Kimberly Peirce, 1999

An unforgettable dramatisation of the true-life story of American trans man Brandon Teena, played by an Oscar-winning Hilary Swank.

Summer of Sam

Spike Lee, 1999

It’s 1977 and the real-life serial killer David Berkowitz, aka Son of Sam, creates fear and panic among a group of fictional residents of an Italian-American Bronx neighbourhood.

Pinocchio

Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske, 1940

A squadron from Disney’s emerging animation studio toiled on this magical adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life by a blue fairy.

PARAMOUNT+

Chinatown

Roman Polanski, 1974

Polanski’s disturbing noir thriller casts Jack Nicholson as a flawed sleuth unearthing the grubby truth behind Los Angeles’ interwar surge. Robert Towne’s script is untouchable.

The Godfather

Francis Ford Coppola, 1972

Paramount+ has by far the best selection of films from the last century. Prime among them are all three in Coppola’s original untouchable gangster trilogy.

Roman Holiday

William Wyler, 1953

Perfectly judged romantic comedy that sends Audrey Hepburn’s Ruritanian princess into Gregory Peck’s cynical arms during a night adrift in a gorgeously rendered Rome. Sheer heaven.

Sunset Blvd

Billy Wilder, 1950

“I am big. It’s the pictures that got small!” Gloria Swanson’s faded star famously booms. There’s nothing small about Wilder’s anthracite comedy about Hollywood’s amnesiac disregard of its then-recent past.

APPLE TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Joel Coen, 2021

Apple’s feature content consists largely of its own recent productions. You could do worse than Coen’s take – without his brother Ethan’s involvement this time around – on Shakespeare’s fastest-moving tragedy. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star.

Wolfwalkers

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, 2020

The final and, perhaps, liveliest of Cartoon Saloon’s Irish folklore trilogy that began with The Secret of Kells and continued with Song of the Sea.