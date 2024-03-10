Oscars live: All eyes on Cillian Murphy ahead of Hollywood spectacle

The 96th Academy Awards are finally upon us as all eyes turn to Hollywood this evening to see if Cillian Murphy can bring home the Oscar for best actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

We will be rooting too for Poor Things, produced by Irish film company Element Pictures, as it competes in 11 categories including best picture. Robbie Ryan, the Irish cameraman who shot Poor Things, is up for best cinematography.

The main ceremony at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles kicks off at about 11pm Irish time, and is expected to run for three hours or so.

The awards are live from 10.15pm on ITV1, which is available through Saorview and Sky. Presenter Jonathan Ross will introduce proceedings and will be joined by a star-studded guest list.

There’s no red carpet coverage available in Ireland, but if you are looking for a fashion fix, you will have to do with social media posts.

This year’s Oscars pre-show buzz has been refreshingly calm. Unlike past ceremonies, there haven’t been any major controversies. The only notable surprise is the “shutout” for Barbie, the blockbuster of 2023, which scored eight nominations but left director Greta Gerwig off the list entirely. But a controversy can’t be ruled out – remember The Slap.

Best reads

All told 18 Irish actors have been nominated a total of 31 times. Daniel Day Lewis has won three times, Barry Fitzgerald won once for Going My Way as has Brenda Fricker for her role in My Left Foot .

See the biggest stars arrive for the 96th Academy Awards! #Oscars https://t.co/wmD3aBeRpp — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024

What we can say for sure is that - while the Irish have not exactly dominated the awards over the last 90 or so years - one of our own designed the statuette. Cedric Gibbons from Dublin designed the trophy in 1928.

Composer Victor Young was nominated 21 times and never won. He was even nominated twice in four awards at the same Oscars. He did win at the 22nd time of asking for Around the World in 80 Days, but he was dead by then and received the award posthumously.

Brenda Fricker winning for her role in My Last Foot all the way back in 1990.

There will obviously be some downtime before the awards actually start but we have you covered with all manner of trivia with which you can impress your friends and family - or just, you know, forget as soon as you have read it.

For instance, have you ever found yourself wondering why the Oscars are called the Oscars. No? Well we have the answer anyways. The statuettes are actually known as the Academy Awards of Merit although the nickname was formally adopted in 1939.

A biography of Bette Davis claimed she nicknamed the award after her first husband Harmon Oscar Nelson but a more plausible origin story suggests that an Academy executive secretary called Margaret Herrick said the statue looked like her “Uncle Oscar” when she first saw it in 1931.

We might use some of the downtime to look back at some of the more memorable moments in Oscars past ... and sure we might as well start with the Slap that was heard around the world.

Of all the madness that swirls around the Oscars, surely the swag bag is the most mental?

This year the goodies in the bags given out to the stariest of the stars who come out tonight is said to be worth around $150,000.

And what is in it?

There are three holidays, one in a Swiss chalet, another in an holistic wellness retreat near Hollywood and three nights in Saint Barts.

Then there are all manner of skincare products, liver pills as well as topical glutathione and micro-needling.

There are bite-sized gluten-free cashew cookies, sugar-free cherry gummies, a sagar sugar experience, tequila, gin and a collagen peptides drink mix.

There are also portable purse seats, blenders, an infrared grill and a clinical sleep consultation. Lower-cost swag includes a tuning fork and a Rubik’s Cube 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, as well as a compendium of movie quotes, a children’s book of kindness and empathy, gratitude postcards fostering intergenerational connectedness, Mark Daley’s memoir of being unhappily fostered and Dr Stacie Stephenson’s self-help guide, Glow. And who gets the bags? The ceremony’s host, plus all 20 acting nominees, and the five contenders for best director.

We have some breaking news. The red carpet is back and the champagne one has been confined to the Hollywood Boulevard skip where it belongs.

The organisers have said the champagne supernova was always going to be a one off and was rolled out because red would have clashed with the tarpaulin they had to put up from to protect the stars from the weather which turned bad on the big night.

Phew.

Hello and welcome to The Irish Times’s live coverage of the Oscars. I’m Conor Pope and I will be with you for the next five or six hours after which we will all be either be celebrating wildly – or mildly at the very least – or perhaps crying into our gin.

No, there will be no gin.

And hopefully no crying.

There will be many questions answered with the main one from our perspective being will Cillian Murphy respect the wishes of the world’s bookies and become only the fourth Irish person in the history of the Academy Awards to win for an acting role?

We will also be watching closely to see if Element Pictures – who produced Poor Things – will be in their element by the end of the evening.

And, of course, there is the small matter of best picture, best director, best actress, best song as well as the dozens of other statuettes that will be handed out over the next five or so hours.

But before we find out what happens on the awards score there are other questions to be tackled including who wore what and why and – obviously – what colour will the red carpet be?

Now we know that you might be thinking this Live News story has clearly hit the gin (seriously, there will be no gin) too early as obviously the red carpet will be red but you’d be wrong.

Last year, in a break with a tradition as old as time, the organisers went with a champagne coloured red carpet. It was very confusing for everybody and we are only minutes away from finding out if the red carpet returns this year or if they will stick with a shade of washed out beige with which to usher in the stars.

Stand by please. Quiet on set.