Oscars 2024: the complete list of winners

Winners in bold
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best actress in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Oppenheimer
- Maestro
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Best international feature film
- The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Live
Best live action short film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best animated short film
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best documentary short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best documentary feature film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best original song
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best original score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best makeup and hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best costume design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Holdovers
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best production design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best visual effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best animated feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man – Across the Spider-Verse