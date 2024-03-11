Film

Oscars 2024: the complete list of winners

Here are all the winners of the 96th Academy Awards - and all the nominees

Emma Stone accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for Poor Things, during the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Photograph: Amir Hamja/The New York Times)

Donald Clarke
Mon Mar 11 2024 - 05:04

Winners in bold

Best picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best actress in a leading role

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best actress in a supporting role

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best actor in a supporting role

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best director

  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Oppenheimer
  • Maestro
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Best international feature film

  • The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
  • Io Capitano, Italy
  • Perfect Days, Japan
  • Society of the Snow, Spain
  • The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best adapted screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Live

Best live action short film

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best documentary short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best documentary feature film

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Best original song

  • What Was I Made For? – Barbie
  • I’m Just Ken – Barbie
  • The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
  • It Never Went Away – American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best original score

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Best costume design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • The Holdovers
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Best production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best visual effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Best animated feature

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man – Across the Spider-Verse
