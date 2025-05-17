Acclaimed poet Paul Durcan dies aged 80

Poet Paul Durcan has died at the age of 80. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The acclaimed poet Paul Durcan has died at the age of 80.

His family said he would be “sadly missed by (his wife) Nessa, his daughters Sarah and Síabhra, his son Michael, his sons in law, Mark and Blaise, his daughter in law, Linden and his nine grandchildren”.

His death took place on Saturday morning.

His daughter Síabhra said her father’s passing was “very sudden” but “he had been unwell in recent years, so he had spent the last several years in a nursing home in Dublin”.

She said that funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Mr Durcan turned 80 on October 16th, 2024. A collection of his work, 80 at 80, was released to mark the occasion. The book was edited by Niall MacMonagle and featured an introduction from writer Colm Tóibín.

In his introduction, Mr Tóibín said that Mr Durcan’s work was “daring, directly personal as well as directly political”.

“It is hard to think of another poet in these islands who has written such searing poems against violence and cruelty and the politics of hate,” Mr Tóibín wrote.

“It is also difficult to think of another male poet who has written such brave works of self-examination.”

Speaking on Saturday, his daughter Sarah said her family is grateful that 80 at 80 was published so recently, as it provides an important overview of her father’s work.

Mr Durcan was was born in Dublin in 1944. He published more than 20 books, including The Berlin Wall Café (1985), Daddy, Daddy (winner of the Whitbread Award for Poetry in 1990), Praise in Which I Live and Move and Have My Being (2012), and The Days of Surprise (2015).

He was Ireland Professor of Poetry from 2004 to 2007, and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement at the Irish Book Awards in 2014.

Paul Durcan (right) pictured with fellow poet Seamus Heaney in Athenry, Co Galway, in 1992. Photograph: Frank Miller

He was also a member of Aosdána, an organisation which honours artists whose work has made an outstanding contribution to the creative arts in Ireland.