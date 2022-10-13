Tributes to Charlie Bird for transforming a ‘bleak diagnosis into an epic journey’

Bertie Ahern and Charlie Bird at the launch of the journalist's book Time and Tide at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Former RTÉ reporter Charlie Bird, who is suffering from motor neurone disease, has been described by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern as an “outstanding journalist” who won the trust of his viewers.

Mr Ahern was speaking at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin at the launch of Time and Tide, a memoir written by Bird and journalist Ray Burke over the course of this year. The book reflects on his life and career through the lens of his diagnosis.

“You are regarded so highly by everybody,” said Mr Ahern of Bird. “You know that. You have seen that this year. You have made a huge contribution to help others. You haven’t been talking about Charlie Bird. You have accepted your fate, but you have gone out to explain it and understand it.

“You have been extraordinary in not laying down. Today, in the most challenging of times, your energy is unmatched and your truth remains uncompromised. You have been an outstanding journalist. Whatever happens from here on in, rest assured, you will not be forgotten.”

On Bird’s contribution to journalism, Mr Ahern added: “Charlie understands fully that experience cannot be learned from behind a desk or in a studio, and that in my view is what has made him such a successful and loved journalist throughout the length and breadth of the country.

“People trust Charlie. I have seen that for years. They trust him because he was there. He as out and about. He went to the trouble. Sometimes it is dangerous and being there means being brave, and we have seen that time and time again with Charlie.”

Former RTÉ broadcaster Seán O’Rourke also spoke at the launch and paid tribute to his former colleague’s attitude following his diagnosis.

“It’s hard to believe it is less than a year since Charlie got that diagnosis of motor neuron disease, confirming his greatest hunch – his greatest fear – and presenting him with enormous physical and mental challenges,” he said.

“He has transformed that bleak diagnosis into an epic journey that has inspired and given hope to countless people. Extend the hand of friendship is Charlie’s catchphrase and that is something he puts into effect every day. It’s what he wants to do with whatever time remains to him.”