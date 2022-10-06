Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 awarded to French author Annie Ernaux

Annie Ernaux: the Swedish Academy, announcing the new Nobel laureate in Stockholm at noon, said it hadn’t yet been able to contact the 82-year-old writer, whose work is mostly autobiographical. Photograph: Catherine Hélie/Éditions Gallimard

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 has been awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux. The Swedish Academy, announcing her award in Stockholm at noon, said it hadn’t yet been able to contact the 82-year-old, whose work is mostly autobiographical. It cited “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory” in selecting Ernaux for the prize, which is worth 10 million Swedish crowns, or about €900,000.

The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were established in the will of the Swedish chemist and engineer Alfred Nobel, whose invention of dynamite made him rich and famous, and have been awarded since 1901.

While many previous literature winners were already widely read before landing the prize, the award generates huge media attention and can catapult lesser-known authors to global fame while spurring book sales even for literary superstars.

Some prizes have gone to writers from outside mainstream literary genres, including the French philosopher Henri Bergson, in 1927, the British prime minister Winston Churchill, in 1953, and the American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, in 2016.

Accurately predicting the winner of the literature award is educated guesswork at best. Favourites to win this year’s prize included a string of authors who have been considered to be high in the running for years. Among the bookies’ favourites for this year’s prize were the French writer Michel Houellebecq, who gained international fame with his 1998 novel Atomised, Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o, the Canadian poet Anne Carson and the India-born British-American author Salman Rushdie.

Rushdie was stabbed in New York state in August as he was preparing to deliver a lecture, sustaining serious injuries.

Last year’s prize, widely seen as the world’s most prestigious literary award, was won by the Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. — Reuters