Salman Rushdie attacked onstage at New York event

A man has been taken into custody after author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in New York state.

The 75-year-old novelist, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when he was attacked

Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was taken to hospital by helicopter where his condition remains unclear, said state police late on Friday.

His book the Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims view it as blasphemous, and its publication prompted Iran’s then-leader Ayatollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa calling for his execution.

Rushdie was due to speak to Henry Reese, from the City of Asylum organisation, a residency programme for writers living in exile under threat of persecution. They were due to discuss America’s role as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

A statement from New York State Police read: “On August 12 2022, at about 11am, a male suspect ran up on to the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.”

Rushdie began his writing career in the early 1970s with two unsuccessful books before Midnight’s Children, about the birth of India, which won the Booker Prize in 1981.

It went on to bring him worldwide fame, with it also later crowned the “best of the Bookers” on the literary award’s 25th anniversary. His other works include the Moor’s Last Sight and Shalimar The Clown, which was long-listed for the Booker.

The author lived in hiding for many years after Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for his execution over his 1988 book the Satanic Verses.

The Iranian government withdrew its support for the death sentence in 1998 and Rushdie gradually returned to public life, even appearing as himself in the 2001 hit film Bridget Jones’s Diary

The Index on Censorship, an organisation promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for Rushdie’s killing as recently as 2016, underscoring that the fatwa for his death still stands.