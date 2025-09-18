Sally Rooney says she cannot safely enter UK without facing arrest over Palestine Action support

Sally Rooney said she would continue to support Palestine Action in a message read out at the award ceremony in London

Normal People author Sally Rooney has been advised she “can no longer safely enter the United Kingdom without potentially facing arrest” due to her support for banned organisation Palestine Action.

The group was proscribed as a terror organisation in July after it claimed responsibility for an action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20th.

The Irish writer (34) said she would continue to be a supporter despite the ban.

After winning the Sky Arts Award for literature, she reiterated her “solidarity with the people of Palestine” in a message read out by her editor at the ceremony in London.

Faber’s Alex Bowler said: “I have a few very simple words from her, which she asked me to share.

“‘I’m so touched and grateful to receive this prize. I truly loved writing Intermezzo and it means the world to me to think that it has found some small place in the lives of its readers. Thank you.

“‘I wish that I could be with you this evening to accept the honour in person, but because of my support for non-violent anti-war protest, I’m advised that I can no longer safely enter the UK without potentially facing arrest.

“‘In that context I want to thank you all the more warmly for honouring my work tonight and to reiterate my belief in the dignity and beauty of all human life, and my solidarity with the people of Palestine. Thank you.’”

[ Is the UK absurd enough to arrest Sally Rooney at Heathrow?Opens in new window ]

In August, Downing Street warned that Ms Rooney risked committing a terrorist offence after the award-winning author said she would donate earnings from her books and BBC adaptations to support the group, in a piece for The Irish Times.

She provided support for a legal claim by Huda Ammori, the co-founder of Palestine Action, against the Home Office over the decision to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Earlier in the month almost 900 demonstrators were arrested at a central London rally protesting against the ban.

– PA