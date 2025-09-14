Culture Night 2025: Where to head on Friday, September 19th

It’s 20 years since Culture Night kicked off. In 2006 the late-night bonanza of free arty things to do was a Dublin-only affair. First dreamed up by Gráinne Millar and Una Carmody, then of Temple Bar Cultural Trust, Culture Night has grown. Now, with about 1,700 things to do the length and breadth of Ireland, it has become an extravaganza of creative fun.

From the National Gallery of Ireland to Glasnevin Cemetery, and from Kíla in Longford to a “behind the scenes” at Henry Street Garda station, in Limerick, Culture Night is a very broad church.

If you’re relaxed about planning, you’ll find galleries and venues are open late, usually with special drop-in events. The Model in Sligo, for example, is open until 11.30pm, with multicultural music and food. Booking is essential for others, such as the outdoor screening of Wicked at Mallow Castle, in Co Cork.

The sheer breadth of the programme shows the extraordinary creativity that is alive and well across Ireland. If previous years are anything to go by, venues – and streets – will be thronged. So get out, explore and enjoy.

Where to start? From the quirky to the cool, here’s just a taster of what’s going on. Discover it all at culturenight.ie, and don’t forget to check times before you set your itinerary, as ideas of a “late night” can vary.

Farah Elle

Music and more: Wood Quay Amphitheatre

Kicking off with a performance by Farah Elle, Dublin’s Wood Quay Amphitheatre hosts an eclectic set of sessions, including by Jessica Hayes and Zach O’Brien, GrooveLine, Ballinteer Male Voice Choir and the Dublin-based Mongolian Ethnic group Khuur Band, plus a dash of comedy from Sharon Mannion. From 4pm, all ages, no booking necessary.

Kildare Butter Knife Workshops with Dúlra

Intriguing cuts: Kildare Butter Knives by Firelight

Dúlra Forest School presents an immersive, bilingual evening of nature-based crafting in Co Kildare. Cleave wood and carve a butter knife. Then sit around the fire to hone your blade. Over 18s, from 5.45pm, booking required.

Kitchen Archives Dublin with Carlos Valdez-Kehoe

Foodie tales: Kitchen Archives Dublin with Carlos Valdez-Kehoe

The embassy of Mexico hosts a traditional Mexican dinner accompanied by the stories, struggles and contributions of the Mexican migrant community in Ireland. Put together by the artist Carlos Valdez-Kehoe, the objects on the table have meaning, so expect an evening of cultural celebration and exchange. Over 18s, from 4pm, booking required.

Kylemore Abbey. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Something spiritual: Where Light Lingers, Kylemore Abbey

Co Galway’s glorious Kylemore Abbey is transformed with soundscapes, choral music, light and performance. An immersive experience, it promises to explore the region’s rich ecology and cultural heritage through art, nature and community. Includes the artists Jane Cassidy, Linda Schirmer, Alannah Robins, Aoife Dunne and Gillian O’Shea, as well as Cantairí Chonamara choir. From 8.30pm, all ages, no booking necessary.

It takes two: Dublin Tango School

Head to the Teachers’ Club, on Parnell Square in Dublin, for tango performances, plus your chance to dance at the Social. Part of the XX Tango Festival, which runs September 19th-21st and features Vittoria Franchina, Luis Cappelletti, Stefano Pappalardo and Perla Farrera. From 8.30pm, over 18s, booking required.

A fascinating stroll: Demilitarising Finance

Billed as a walking, talking and singing tour of Dublin’s IFSC, this trip round Dublin’s Docklands is hosted by Financial Justice Ireland and Afri (Action from Ireland). Weaving together protest, performance, spoken word and music, it aims to get to grips with how global finance could be reimagined without the warfare, fossil fuels and tax injustice. From 4.45pm, booking required, all ages.

Ceramic animal whistles at Highlanes Gallery

Musical youth: Ceramic Animal Whistles

Coinciding with Maud Cotter’s exhibition Maelstrom, at Drogheda’s Highlanes Gallery, Adriana Torres Escobedo hosts family workshops to make animal-shaped clay whistles. But you don’t have to stop at animals: monsters are welcome too. All materials provided. From 6.45pm, booking required, all ages. Also at Highlanes, Boyne Tradfest presents Éilis Needham and River McGann from 6.45pm in the galleries. Booking required, all ages.

Hands-on history. Photograph: National Museum of Ireland

The past: Hands on History, Gloves, Games and Gallons of Fun

The National Museum of Ireland Collins Barracks invites you to step back in time and get ready to go out, with a hands-on session exploring items in the collection relating to fashion, grooming and leisure. Also explores what was once considered vital for a great night in. From 5.30pm, all ages, no booking required. Collins Barracks also has a tour exploring LGBTQIA+ history through the collections. From 7pm, ages 13 plus, no booking required.

Clerys Clock, O'Connell Street, Dublin. Photograph: Eric Luke

Nostalgia time: Meet Me Under the Clock

A pop-up bandstand celebrates the days when Dubliners would arrange to meet under Clerys clock on O’Connell Street before hitting the town. No booking is required and all ages are welcome, so stroll on by between 5pm and 8pm, maybe en route to the Hugh Lane Gallery, where workshops, music, tours and talks are on offer, alongside the permanent collection, including Daphne Wright’s recently acquired Primate, and temporary exhibitions by Ailbhe Ní Bhriain and Helen Barry.

Get inked: Black Poppy Tattoo Pop-Up

Cobh’s Sirius Arts Centre hosts the Black Poppy Tattoo Parlour with a live flash tattoo event inspired by the theme of art and architecture. Check out the Black Poppy artists’ social media in advance to peruse designs, then rock up and wait your turn, or simply watch it all unfold. From 6pm, over 18s, no booking required, first come, first served. Then, from 9pm, Sirius hosts a mini festival of art, film, music and performance by Shirani Bolle, Fionnuala O’Connell, Florin Nolan, Maïa Nunes and Spaces.

Yeats Society, Sligo

Lunar lovers: The Moon Goes Round and Round

The Yeats Society, in Sligo, celebrates WB’s love of the moon, with sessions for all ages. From Rebecca Massey’s Black Minnaloushe drawing workshops for kids, exploring the phases of the moon, complete with a copy of the Cat and the Moon poem to take home; to a rehearsed reading of Lady Gregory’s 1907 play The Rising of the Moon, via drama students bringing moon-themed poetry to the streets of Sligo. It doesn’t end there: add Georges Méliès’ 1902 short film Le Voyage de la Lune, and wind up your night with Night Moon Music plus moon-themed drinks and snacks. From 4pm, all ages, no booking required.

Craicly Stories

Storytelling: Craicly at Derrymullen Farm

If you’ve caught one of Craicly’s storytelling events, you’ll probably be hooked already, but if not, dip into a session at Kildare’s Derrymullen Farm, exploring rural realities and modern family farming. It’s all about making connections, and as the Craicly lads say themselves, since the walls can’t talk, we find the people to do that for them. From 7pm, ages 13 and up, booking required.

The power of the pipes: Limerick Pipe Organ Festival

At St John’s Cathedral in Limerick, this is organ music, but possibly not as you know it. Adding sports songs, tunes on the tin whistle and poetry, plus the talents of both the St John’s Cathedral Choir and the Croom NS Choir, audience members are invited to have a lash at origami and Lego and to dance as they listen. From 7pm, all ages, no booking required.

Marine Institute, Oranmore, Galway

The ocean: A Night to Sea

Culture Night gives you an opportunity to explore places as well as art and ideas. The Marine Institute in Oranmore, Galway, is hosting an evening of music, song, spoken word, arts, crafts and storytelling, all inspired by the ocean, coastal life and the communities shaped by our maritime heritage. From 6.30pm, all ages, no booking required.

Chris Leach: Tallin, Estonia

The world: Cities of the World

Kathy Prendergast and Chris Leach’s exhibition Cities of the World, at Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery, is open late, with mapmaking workshops for families, performance art by Sarah Joan K, and exhibition tours in English and in Ukrainian, all wrapping up with music at the gallery’s gorgeous gardens by Oracle Villa. From 5pm, all ages, no booking required.

RTÉ is also participating in Culture Night, with live performances on RTÉ One, RTÉ Player, RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2FM and RTÉ Lyric FM, including by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra