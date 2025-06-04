Rosie O’Donnell announces first stand-up show in almost a decade in Dublin

Comedian and actor Rosie O’Donnell has announced her first stand-up show in almost a decade in Dublin next month.

The Emmy Award winning talkshow host will perform at the 3Olympia Theatre on Sunday, July 27th. Her new show, Common Ground, is described as: “Now living in her newly adopted hometown of Dublin, Rosie reflects on the move, the culture shift, family life, and the humbling and hilarious realisation that maybe you don’t have it all figured out.”

O’Donnell appeared on The Late Late Show in March where she told host Patrick Kielty that she moved from the US to Ireland in January as a way to “escape” US president Donald Trump who “has it out” for her.

O’Donnell has had a number of roles in films including A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle. She is currently appearing in Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That, where she plays a virgin nun named Mary and possible love interest to Miranda.

Tickets for the show from €36.40 to €47.60, which includes a booking fee and venue restoration levy. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 6th at 10am on Ticketmaster.