Woman in her 90s dies after Co Armagh road collision

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a woman in her 90s has died following a crash in Co Armagh on March 22nd.

A woman in her 90s has died after a road collision in Co Armagh.

The woman had been injured in an incident involving two vehicles on Sunday, March 22nd, police said.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers confirmed she had died in hospital in a statement on Monday evening.

A spokesperson issued an appeal for information, adding that police had attended the collision site on the Newry Road after receiving a report, “and a woman aged in her 90s was transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries. She has sadly since passed away.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist us.” − PA