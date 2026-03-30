Ireland

Woman in her 90s dies after Co Armagh road collision

Deceased was injured in crash on Newry Road earlier this month

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a woman in her 90s has died following a crash in Co Armagh on March 22nd.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a woman in her 90s has died following a crash in Co Armagh on March 22nd.
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 20:251 MIN READ

A woman in her 90s has died after a road collision in Co Armagh.

The woman had been injured in an incident involving two vehicles on Sunday, March 22nd, police said.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers confirmed she had died in hospital in a statement on Monday evening.

A spokesperson issued an appeal for information, adding that police had attended the collision site on the Newry Road after receiving a report, “and a woman aged in her 90s was transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries. She has sadly since passed away.

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“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist us.” − PA

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