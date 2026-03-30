Tottenham close in on appointing Roberto De Zerbi as new manager after talks

Roberto De Zerbi has moved closer to becoming Tottenham’s new manager after further negotiations on Monday. The London club have made the former Brighton boss their prime target to replace Igor Tudor and save them from what would be a ruinous relegation into the Championship.

De Zerbi is in fact the only live candidate given that Spurs are not talking to anyone else. The make-up of his backroom staff has also been discussed.

Tudor left his post as the interim manager on Sunday after failing to spark an upturn in form but Spurs want to appoint De Zerbi in the coming days on a long-term contract. They believe the Italian can keep them in the Premier League and they can then build with him for next season.

If De Zerbi joins and keeps Spurs up, it would spell the end of a move for Mauricio Pochettino, the club’s popular former manager who has been touted for an emotional return in the summer. Pochettino, now in charge of the USA team, is preparing his side for the World Cup. His contract expires after the finals tournament.

De Zerbi left Marseille on February 11th after a successful if turbulent spell and, as recently as a few weeks ago, he was adamant that he would not return to a job this season. He needed a break. Spurs considered him after they sacked Thomas Frank – also on February 11th – and before they appointed Tudor. It was a non-starter then.

The situation has changed, partly because De Zerbi has had a little bit of time out but mainly because Spurs have made such a strong play for him. They have told him they do not want another interim. They want to get it right with a permanent appointment and they want it to be him.

It is plainly not an ideal situation into which to step. Spurs are one point and one place above the relegation zone with seven games to play – the next of which is at Sunderland on Sunday week. They have gone 13 leagues matches without a win – the club’s worst run since 1934-35.

De Zerbi would much rather take over in the summer. But the opportunity is now, and the fact he is entertaining it, having previously been so against a move during the season, is a reflection of his intent; his seriousness.

Spurs appear to have overlooked their concerns about De Zerbi’s backing of the striker Mason Greenwood, whom he signed at Marseille. Greenwood was charged with attempted rape and assault in 2022, although the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case. Spurs supporter groups have urged the club to consider its values and not appoint De Zerbi. – Guardian