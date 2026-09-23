Radio executive had ‘innocent explanation’ for €111k cannabis delivery to workplace

A radio network marketing executive had to “put his life on hold” and gave gardaí an “innocent explanation” following a controlled delivery of €111,000 of cannabis to his workplace in Dublin, a court heard.

Seafra O’Donovan (36), a Bauer Media employee, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis in a parcel sent from the United States and having it for sale or supply on March 23rd.

The seizure took place at Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2, the base for Newstalk, Today FM and affiliated radio stations.

O’Donovan, of Leeson Park Court, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, appeared again at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Court Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy informed Judge Patricia Cronin that they were not yet ready for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The prosecution is awaiting a certificate of analysis from the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory. The prosecution asked for a six-week adjournment.

In response, defence solicitor Conor McGreevy commented that the case would not be dealt with at the District Court level.

Highlighting that his client has strictly complied with all bail conditions and attended every court appearance without issue, McGreevy pressed for the case to be marked peremptory against the State.

McGreevy said O’Donovan was “very much detrimentally affected in terms of his employment and personal life”, adding that his client “needs it to be tried before a jury”.

He said O’Donovan “in effect has had to put his life on hold”, and stressed that an innocent explanation was provided when he was questioned in the Garda station.

The sergeant replied he could not consent, explaining that the investigating officer was doing his best to obtain the certificate from the lab.

The judge agreed to the defence request to mark the matter peremptory against the State but granted gardaí a longer adjournment, to December 2nd, for directions from the DPP and the certificate of analysis.

The accused, who did not address the court, was remanded on continuing bail.

Earlier, the court was told that a customs official intercepted a parcel from the United States, which contained 5.55kg of cannabis herb. Gardaí carried out a controlled delivery of the parcel.