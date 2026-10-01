Child in abduction case to be brought to North for access with father, court orders

The High Court ordered that in-person access take place at a specific location in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

A High Court judge has made an order directing that a toddler at the centre of child abduction proceedings be brought to Northern Ireland for in-person access with her father.

The father, who has not seen his child since his ex-wife took her to Ireland without his knowledge late last year, was refused a visa to travel to the Republic.

He sought an order to facilitate access across the Border while child abduction proceedings continued.

The mother, who has alleged physical and mental abuse during their marriage before she took the child, which the father denies, previously told the court she would appeal any order directing her to allow the child to be brought to Northern Ireland.

She previously told the court she was “terrified” the father would take the child to another country, believing she would “never see her again”, though this was denied by the father’s barrister.

On Thursday, Judge Nuala Jackson ordered that in-person access take place at a specific location in Northern Ireland, though she added “extraordinarily robust” protections.

Acknowledging the mother’s evidence heard previously, the judge said she understood her concerns, which were “calibrated” into her decision.

She said the father had offered several measures to alleviate concerns and it was “difficult to see” what else he could offer.

The judge said the attitude of the mother seemed to be “oppositional” to contact, noting that she wished for remote contact to be reduced.

“While she refers to promoting relationships between the child and the child’s paternal family, it seems to me she wishes this to be at a very minimal and superficial level. I do not consider this to be in the child’s best interests,” she said.

Jackson said remote access was a “suboptimal manner in which to maintain a relationship between parent and child”.

In this case, she said, the parent-child relationship had to be “created” and not maintained, noting that the child was brought to Ireland as a “tiny infant”.

The judge said the overarching priority was the safety and welfare of the child, and whether she could allow for in-person access to be provided while maintaining this.

“I believe that I can,” Jackson said.

Among the measures included in the order was that the father’s solicitor would retain his passport for the duration of the access. The judge directed that a ne exeat order, preventing the removal of the child from Northern Ireland, also be in place.

She said she would lift the in-camera rule, allowing port and airport policing authorities to be notified of her order. Mirror orders would also need to be in place in Northern Ireland before access can be facilitated.

The access will take place at an appropriate “child-centred” venue, the judge ordered, and no movement from the venue will be permitted.

Jackson also ordered that it be supervised by Supervised Access Ireland, saying that a supervisor may terminate the access “immediately” should there be concerns for the safety or welfare of the child or themselves.

The judge said the mother may be in the “vicinity” during access, but should not be present during the visit.

The woman’s barrister, Tabitha Wood, sought a stay on the order, though this was denied by Jackson, who said granting a stay would not be in the best interests of the child.

Noting that “a lot of steps” were required before the access could take place, she said there would be a “de facto stay” on the order.

“This is a difficult situation, and I’m very sympathetic to everybody concerned,” Jackson said, adding that she gave her decision an “enormous amount of thought”.