Boy (16) carried out house and car attacks for ‘Fagin-like’ criminal, court hears

A youth who worked for a 'Fagin-like' criminal pleaded guilty at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court to criminal damage and arson offences in 2025, targeting seven properties. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A 16-year-old boy working for a dangerous “Fagin-like” criminal planned and carried out attacks on houses and torched four cars in a drug-intimidation campaign across three Midlands counties, a court has heard.

The youth, now aged 17, pleaded guilty at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court to criminal damage and arson offences in 2025, targeting seven properties.

Det Garda Kevin Lennon agreed with prosecutor Cathal Ó Braonáin that he was part of a team assembled to investigate incidents of arson and criminal damage connected to alleged drug debts in counties Westmeath, Offaly and Longford.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was charged after his home was searched and his phone was seized as part of another investigation into a drug and firearm seizure.

An examination of the device uncovered a series of videos and messages linking the boy to the incidents.

Judge Keenan Johnson described the incidents as “really shocking and very, very disturbing”. He said the case reminded him of the Charles Dickens character Fagin and his team of child offenders, but added that these figures are “far more sinister and a lot more dangerous”.

The court heard details of several incidents.

One house in Finea, Co Westmeath, was targeted while a grandmother was at home with several family members, including four grandchildren. Her car and van were set on fire, and she and her neighbours desperately fought to extinguish the flames.

The grandmother described the ordeal as terribly frightening, leaving the children in the house hysterical.

A video on the teenager’s phone showed him destroying evidence by setting a petrol can and gloves on fire. The footage captured the sound of victims screaming. His messages contained discussions with another individual about whether he would produce a gun if occupants came out of the houses. He also sent a text message about leaving the scene and driving past as gardaí were arriving, remarking that they could not be caught because they were wearing balaclavas.

The teenager told gardaí that he did not bring a pistol to the scene.

The court heard that on May 13th, 2025, an address in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, was targeted when a house had its windows smashed. Videos on the boy’s phone captured screams from the property. In messages with the associate “D” or “Bob Marley”, the two discussed whether to bring a firearm and mentioned a Glock.

Victim impact statements were read to the court, including one from a woman who said she feared for her baby’s life. Another victim stated she was left living in fear, and the court heard that some families were left with boarded-up windows until they could afford replacements.

The case was adjourned until Friday, when the youth, who remains on bail, is due back before the court for sentencing on separate firearms and €7,000 drug possession charges.