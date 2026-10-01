Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley’s court challenge to stop Cab selling his home adjourned

Martin Foley at the High Court in Dublin last month. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A High Court challenge by Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley to prevent the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) selling his Dublin home was adjourned today, by consent of both parties, for four weeks.

Following talks between the Cab’s barrister, Shaula Connaughton Deeny, and Keith Farry, counsel for Foley and his wife, Sonia, Judge Oisín Quinn was told the case could go back until October 29th.

In an attempt to retain the property, the veteran gangland criminal made an undisclosed offer last month to the Cab, which is seeking to seize his home at Cashel Avenue, Kimmage on foot of unpaid tax debts of almost €1 million.

In written evidence filed in the High Court on September 23rd he said he had secured “from a private individual known to me” approximately €200,000.

Foley said he had raised the money by way of bank drafts on the basis that he repaid his benefactor “on terms over time.”

[ Martin Foley secures €200,000 loan in bid to fend off Cab home seizureOpens in new window ]

“I made a proposal for the resolution of these proceedings but I am advised that I cannot disclose the terms [of the offer] which was made on a without prejudice basis,” Foley told the court in written evidence.

Foley has sought a stay on possession of his home pending an appeal to the High Court.

“I remain willing to engage with [the Cab] and to pay to it a substantial sum together with further payments by instalments in return for being permitted to remain in my home,” Foley stated.

The Cab has an existing court authority to execute a possession order on his house, on which he has been granted a continuing stay, which will last now until October 29th.

[ Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley granted further short stay on sale of houseOpens in new window ]

It instigated seizure proceedings because Foley failed to pay an outstanding tax bill assessed at more than €916,000 up to 2000.