Chinese national charged over €1.6m cannabis stash refused bail as a flight risk

Earlier this month Han was charged with possession of cannabis, and having cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply to others. Stock photograph: Getty Images

A man (30) charged over €1.6m worth cannabis at a warehouse in Co Cork has failed to obtain bail after a judge deemed him a flight risk because of his lack of ties to the State.

Xiaochen Han, with an address at Griffith’s Close, Birmingham, UK, appeared before Cork District Court on Tuesday by video-link.

Earlier this month Han was charged with possession of cannabis, and having cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply to others. Both charges refer to July 6th at U Store It, Unit 24, Euro Business Park, Little Island, Co Cork.

The Chinese national was assisted in court on Tuesday by a Mandarin interpreter. Det Garda Derry O’Brien said gardaí were strenuously objecting to bail in the case. He cited the “strong evidence” in the case, the fact that “CCTV had captured the full incident” and the seriousness of the charge as the basis for his objection. He also expressed his belief that Han would flee the jurisdiction in the event of his being granted bail.

It is alleged that Han travelled to Cork via Belfast to avoid being flagged by immigration at an airport in the State. The garda said that Han “came here illegally and if given bail would leave illegally too”.

Defence barrister Hugo Mills said that the mother of his client had travelled from China for the hearing of the case. She is willing to support her son. Mills said that the mother of the accused had brought a €20,000 cash lodgement to court. He stated that his client was willing to obey any and all conditions set down by the court in order to obtain bail.

This includes signing on daily at a Garda station and obeying a curfew. The State is in possession of the Chinese passport of the accused.

Mills added that the mother of his client had obtained accommodation for him in Summerhill in Dublin.

Judge David Waters refused to grant bail in the case given the lack of ties of the accused to the State and the fact that it appeared that he had entered the State in an “illegal manner”. The Judge said that Han was a “serious flight risk” and that it was a “serious offence”.

Han was remanded in custody to appear before Cork District Court on August 10th next by video-link for DPP directions.

A sample of the seizure has been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.