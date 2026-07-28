Bail approved for law student charged over alleged Co Monaghan bomb

Isobella Perrie Sullivan leaving after she appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

A law student charged over an alleged bomb find in Co Monaghan has been granted bail after a judge accepted she had met the conditions required for her to be released from custody.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan (25), of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co Kildare, was charged with possession of explosives at a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday.

At that hearing, her defence solicitor said she had been asked to take a bag to Northern Ireland and had not been aware what was in it, adding that she had been “manipulated”.

The car was stopped on the N2 at Aclint, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, last Wednesday. During a search of the vehicle, a bag was discovered in the rear seat that contained an amount of Semtex military grade explosive and a detonator.

In court on Friday, Perrie Sullivan was granted bail with a host of conditions, which included a €15,000 independent surety, that she surrendered her passport, stays at an address approved by gardaí with a curfew of 9pm to 7am, has a mobile phone available 24 hours a day and signs in each day at Naas Garda station.

Gardaí also requested another condition, that she not have any contact with anyone in Saoradh or the New IRA.

She was remanded in custody pending confirmation that she had met the conditions required for her to be bailed.

She was further remanded on Monday at a hearing at Monaghan District Court after Judge Raymond Finnegan said that he had not yet received an application to approve the surety.

In Cavan District Court on Tuesday, Finnegan granted the bail application after it was confirmed the surety had been provided by an individual with an address in the Claremorris area of Co Mayo.

Perrie Sullivan, who was not present in court, will next appear before Monaghan District Court on August 7th.

Also charged in relation to the alleged bomb interception is Simon O’Donovan, an employee at a Dublin museum.

The 44-year-old appeared before the Special Criminal Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at the weekend, charged with possession of an explosive substance at St Laurence’s Road in Chapelizod in the city on Wednesday, July 22nd.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody until October 5th. - PA