Firefighters race to contain wildfires in France and Spain before fresh heatwave begins

France ‌was bracing for its fourth major heatwave of the year on Tuesday as soaring temperatures and ‌tinder-dry conditions across the southwest piled pressure on crews battling a giant wildfire in the Bordeaux region.

Temperatures ​in Bordeaux are forecast to reach 33 degrees during the day, about seven degrees above average.

French president Emmanuel Macron warned conditions would get tougher as he visited a firefighting operations centre in the hard-hit region of Gironde, where the blaze has caused uncontrollable “firestorms”.

“We are facing a situation today that is the most difficult we’ve seen, the most difficult since the second World War,” he told emergency responders, noting that the usual August peak of the wildfire season is still to come.

Fire crews had contained the blaze overnight, but the situation remained difficult, Nathalie Delattre, senator for Gironde ⁠which covers the city of ​Bordeaux, said.

“Everything will depend on how ​the firefighters on the ground get on,” she told BFM TV on ‌Tuesday.

More than 250,000 people have been evacuated in France, where a fire of record size has reached the outer suburbs of the city of Bordeaux, while the largest fire in Spain’s history has forced more than 90,000 people from their homes.

Forest fires burning to the west of Bordeaux over the past 7 days. Source: NASA FIRMS

Firefighters attempt to halt the spread of wildfires in the Madrid border region. Photograph: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

The national weather agencies of both countries warned a heatwave expected to bring temperatures as high as 42 degrees later this week would hinder firefighting efforts and make the risk of new blazes extremely high.

“There are difficult hours ahead,” Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said in a visit to a firefighting command centre, saying the priority was to save lives and protect population centres.

[ Why Europe’s wildfires are proving so fierce and difficult to stopOpens in new window ]

The climate emergency and the systematic increase in temperatures we are seeing each year are exponentially increasing the extent and intensity of the wildfires,” Sánchez said. “It is no longer an exception. It is the rule.”

Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to shelter inside their houses as the fires sent plumes of toxic smoke over built-up areas.

The Landes area, southwest of ⁠Bordeaux, is ​covered by pine forests, which become highly flammable when dry. The fire has burned down 42,000 hectares so far.

Authorities have evacuated about 220,000 people, including holidaymakers and local residents.

In the area of Biscarrosse, a town about 40km south, which was hit by another wildfire last week, the situation has improved and some 15,000 evacuated people were ‌gradually allowed back home in ⁠the town and a campsite nearby, the local administration said on X.

“However, (the favourable) development does not mean the risk has been eliminated. ‌Flare-ups remain possible, particularly due to weather conditions [wind, drought, etc.),” it said.

As well as the record-breaking fire in the Gironde region, thought to have been caused accidentally by a brush-clearing machine, French firefighters were also combating major fires in Corsica, and in the Var, Landes, and Hautes-Alpes regions.

In Spain, major wildfires have been advancing through the regions of Toledo and Ávila, and the western part of the region of the capital city, Madrid.

The Spanish government forbid the use of agricultural machinery in the hardest-hit regions to reduce the risk of sparking new fires, while forests in southwest France were under “black alert”, banning all visitors and the use of any engines.

Forest fires burning less then 50km to the west of Madrid over the past seven days. Source: Nasa Firms

A campsite next to Pantano de San Juan following wildfires in Pelayos de la Presa, near Madrid. Photograph: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the French government on Monday, France’s interior minister Laurent Nuñez described this year’s wildfires as “completely exceptional”.

More than 116,000 hectares of forest and vegetation have been burned in France since January, far exceeding the 70,000 hectares reported for the whole of 2025.

Spain’s government said the 172,000 hectares of forested land burned this year was six times greater than in the same period of 2025.

France’s minister for ecological transition, Monique Barbut, said that figures were not yet available to gauge the impact of the fires on wildlife, “but it is clear that the figures will be catastrophic by the end of the summer”. Additional reporting: Reuters

[ Europe’s wildfires may continue to burn until November, EU officials warnOpens in new window ]