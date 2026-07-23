Singles will have to ‘get courting done early’ as judge denies Lisdoonvarna licence extension

The Matchmaker Bar in Lisdoonvarna, the home town of Ireland's last traditional matchmaker Willie Daly, which hosts an annual match making festival every September. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA

A judge has told a court that those travelling to the month-long matchmaking festival in Lisdoonvarna in north Clare this coming September will “have to get their courting done early”.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Adrian Harris made his comment after rejecting an application for a special licence for all licensed premises in Lisdoonvarna to serve alcohol until 2.30am across four weekends across the month of September for the festival.

Harris said that instead alcohol can be served until 1.30am after a Garda objection to the 2.30am application.

After making the ruling, the judge said: “Let the message go out – they are going to have to get their courting done early.”

Sgt Conor Barrett of Ennistymon Garda station told the court that he was seeking the earlier closing time as Garda resources in Clare will be stretched during the month of September with the Amgen Irish Open in Doonbeg, the Walker Cup in Lahinch and the Match-making festival in Lisdoonvarna in September.

Acting as agent for the special licence application for Lisdoonvarna publicans, solicitor John Casey said: “Lisdoonvarna now has to bow down to president of the United States, Donald Trump flying in for the Irish Open and other wealthy Americans playing golf in Lahinch.”

He said: “The poor man from north Mayo or the woman from west Cork trying to find a wife or a husband will have to curtail their evening.

Casey said: “I always say that the last half-hour or hour is very important for the romance: the drinking stops, the chat begins and plans are made.”

In a double blow to revellers, Harris also rejected a special events application for pubs to serve alcohol until 2am in the seaside resort of Lahinch during the Walker Cup being staged by Lahinch Golf Club in early September.

The judge ordered that closing be 1.30am instead of 2am for September 5th and September 6th across pubs in Lahinch after a similar Garda objection from Barrett in court.

Barrett said that Garda resources will be required in Lahinch on the street when the pubs close and he said that Lisdoonvarna is even more remote.

Barrett said that he also had in mind local residents in Lahinch and Lisdoonvarna when seeking the earlier closing time for the special licence applications.

Solicitor Caroline O’Doherty told the court that the special events licence for Lahinch concerned 13 licensed holders.