Second man appears in court over fatal attack in Mulhuddart, west Dublin

The scene where Anthony Long was found in a critical condition at Parslickstown Drive Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. He later died in hospital. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody, charged with attacking Anthony Long, who died after being severely injured in west Dublin earlier this month.

Nathan Kenna of The Nurseries, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, was brought before Judge Áine Clancy at Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.

Kenna, who is unemployed, is the second person to be charged following a Garda investigation into the incident.

He is charged with assault causing harm at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, on July 3rd.

The deceased, who was in his 40s, had attended a gathering at a house near his home when a confrontation broke out at about 3.55am. He was discovered at the scene with severe injuries.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died two days later.

Garda Sean Ó Fatharta told the court that the accused was arrested at 11.47pm on July 18th and cautioned.

The court heard he “made no reply” when charged and there were objections to bail.

Kenna was unrepresented due to the ongoing industrial dispute which has seen solicitors withdraw their services from District Court legal aid cases.

Asked by the judge if he was happy to represent himself, he said he would.

Another option, the judge advised, was to defer his bail application for a couple of days to allow him to prepare and put his best foot forward by providing cash, an independent surety, and proof of address.

“Yes, I’ll do that,” he said, agreeing to put the case back.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on Wednesday at Cloverhill District Court to seek bail.

Last Wednesday, Darren McNamee (42), of Talbot Hall, Riverbank, Swords, north Dublin, appeared at the same court charged with the murder of Long. He was remanded in custody to appear on July 21st via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.