Man accused of carrying out ‘one-punch’ assault in Dublin which left another hospitalised

The injured man was initially taken to St James’s Hospital but he was subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital for specialist treatment.

A 43-year-old Brazilian man has been accused of carrying out a “one-punch” assault in Dublin that left a man in critical condition in hospital with head injuries.

Claudio Claudino, with an address at an apartment at Selskar Terrace, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly charged with assault causing harm at Hawkins Street, in the early hours of Sunday.

Garda Jordan Kennedy told Dublin District Court on Monday that Claudino, who has lived in Ireland for several years and works as a security guard, made no reply when charged and cautioned.

The officer cited flight risk concerns, telling the judge that the accused has no family or property ties to the jurisdiction.

The garda gave evidence that it is alleged Claudino was involved in a “one-punch” assault which caused the injured party to fall and “bang his head”.

The injured man was initially taken to St James’s Hospital but he was subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital for specialist treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

An interpreter assisted Claudino during the hearing. The court heard the defendant had never come to adverse Garda attention before.

Further information from Claudino, via the interpreter, stated that he has applied for Irish citizenship and has sought to extend his work visa, which was about to expire this month.

Kelly noted the evidence regarding the hospitalised injured party, but stressed that the accused has a presumption of innocence and was entitled to bail.

Kelly granted bail subject to a €1,000 cash lodgement. Under his bail conditions, Claudino must reside at his current address, sign on daily at a Garda station, and, having already surrendered his passport, not apply for any new travel documents.

The judge did not follow through with a curfew order after learning that Claudino worked in security.

She noted that he earns €1,400 every two weeks and held that he was entitled to legal aid, but he had no lawyer to represent him. That was due to ongoing industrial action, which has led solicitors to withdraw their services in response to reforms to legal aid payments.

It emerged that the defendant had attempted to contact a lawyer before court and the judge remarked that it was “a pity” he had no solicitor present.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail, pending the lodgement of cash to appear again in one week.