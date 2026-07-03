Three men found not guilty of murder of Lyra McKee

Journalist and author Lyra McKee pictured in Belfast in 2017. File photograph: Jess Lowe/AFP/Getty Images

Three men have been found not guilty of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in 2019.

Judge Mrs Justice Smyth has delivered her judgment in the long-running non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Paul McIntyre (58) of Kells Walk in Derry, Peter Cavanagh, (38) of Mary Street, and Jordan Gareth Devine (25) of Bishop Street, faced a joint enterprise murder charge.

McKee (29) died after being hit by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18th, 2019.

Several petrol bombs had been directed at police and a car was set on fire during chaotic scenes which culminated in four shots being fired towards officers.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the death of McKee. - PA