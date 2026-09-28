Couple claim home uninhabitable due to foul sewage contamination, court hears

Judge Michael Quinn granted Lynne O’Loughlin and Alan Brogan leave to serve short notice of the proceedings on Keith, Stephen and Alan Cantrell. Photograph: Getty Images

A couple who claim their Galway home became uninhabitable at times due to foul sewage contamination are seeking to restrain next-door neighbours’ reconstruction works.

Parents of triplets, Lynne O’Loughlin and Alan Brogan, of Upper Salthill, Galway, are suing Stephen and Alan Cantrell, and their father Keith Cantrell, over alleged damage to their terraced home and a joint sewage system.

O’Loughlin, in written evidence, told Judge Michael Quinn strong and offensive odours had made them aware of a blocked sewer.

“The blockage caused raw sewage to back up and seep into the ground through inspection chambers,” she told the court. “The consequences were extremely distressing and caused serious concern for our health and safety.”

The couple’s solicitor Owen Swaine, in an application for short service of legal proceedings against the Cantrells, said the couple had been given undertakings that the work would stop and proper repairs made, but they had been broken.

Swaine, of Swaine Solicitors, Galway, told the judge that Keith Cantrell occupied the next door Upper Salthill property to which works were being carried out by his sons Stephen and Alan Cantrell, both of Oldfield, Knocknacarra, Galway.

He said the couple had made repeated efforts to engage directly with Keith Cantrell, who had been directing operations on his adjoining property. Swaine added that the couple’s efforts were met with hostility, including personal remarks and unjustified attacks on their character.

O’Loughlin, giving evidence on behalf of herself and her partner, said the consequences of damage to their property were grave and ongoing since 2024, with parts of a joint wall having been exposed to the elements for two winters.

She said the property had, on repeated occasions, been made difficult to occupy. She added that it was at times uninhabitable due to foul odours, sewage contamination concerns, cold, dampness and mould.

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Swaine said the couple had been embarrassed and distressed and had been unable to invite family members or guests into their home. They had suffered persistent stress and anxiety.

The judge granted the couple leave to serve short notice of the proceedings on all three Cantrells and returned the matter for further consideration until Wednesday, September 30th.

The ex parte application for injunctive relief was heard in the absence of all of the Cantrells and in the absence of any legal representation on their part.