Dublin couple accused of perjury over affidavits in Conor McGregor appeal to stand trial

Samantha O’Reilly and Steven Cummins leaving Dublin District Court, where they were charged with giving false statements, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A Dublin couple accused of giving a false statement for a planned appeal by Conor McGregor over a civil rape case finding against him have been charged with perjury.

Samantha O’Reilly and Steven Cummins appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Tuesday. It follows enquiries by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI). O’Reilly (38) and 39-year-old Cummins have yet to enter pleas.

The pair are accused of giving a false statement material to the proceedings in an affidavit, under section 2(1) of the Criminal Justice (Perjury and Related Offences) Act, 2021. These offences are alleged to have occurred at Lincoln Lane, Dublin 7, on January 14th, 2025.

O’Reilly alone faces an additional charge for the same offence on May 6th, 2025.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the couple, who live at Cherry Orchard Green, Ballyfermot, are to face trial on indictment. This means the case will be sent to the Circuit Court, which can impose harsher sentences on conviction. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

The judge told them they must appear again at the District Court on November 9th for prosecutors to serve them with books of evidence and to grant a return-for-trial order.

Detective Sergeant Maria Cassells told the court that O’Reilly was arrested at her home at 9.40am on Tuesday and “made no reply” when charged with two offences.

Detective Garda Padraic Hanley said Cummins was arrested at the same location shortly after the co-accused, and he also made no reply to his single charge.

Both faced separate hearings but were unrepresented because most solicitors have withdrawn their services amid ongoing industrial action over legal aid reforms introduced in July.

They said their solicitor was Tony Collier, but he would not be able to act for them in court until the legal aid dispute has ended. They also confirmed they were unemployed.

Finan noted that there was no objection to bail with conditions sought by the NBCI detectives, that they sign on every Wednesday at Ballyfermot Garda station, remain contactable by phone and have no direct or indirect contact with witnesses, with Cummins being told that included “in person or by social media”.

The judge warned them they risk revocation of bail and being remanded in custody if they broke the terms, including “if you do not pick up” when gardaí contact them by telephone.

Cummins, wearing a black jacket, runners and jeans, replied: “Yes, I understand.”

O’Reilly, dressed in a cream top and pants, spoke at various points, saying “yes” to confirm she had a phone. She gave the same answer when asked whether she understood the court order, and spoke again, asking to report to the Garda station on the same day as her partner.

Nikita Hand sued mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter McGregor in the High Court in 2024. She alleged McGregor had raped her in the Beacon Hotel penthouse suite in Dublin on December 9th, 2018.

McGregor denied the allegation, claiming they had consensual, “vigorous” sex. However, a civil jury found he had assaulted Hand and awarded her €248,603 in damages.

McGregor immediately launched an appeal, seeking to introduce fresh evidence that he was not responsible for bruising on the body of Hand.

The evidence included affidavits from O’Reilly and Cummins, who lived across the road from Hand in Drimnagh in late 2018. The application to admit the neighbours’ evidence was withdrawn by McGregor’s side at the outset of the appeal.

The Court of Appeal subsequently dismissed McGregor’s appeal.

Hand denied any altercation with her former partner and the claims in the affidavit.