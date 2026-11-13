Caravans ‘did a U-turn’ from one part of Kerry Group property to another

The caravans had moved into the Chestnut House area last Thursday week and later informed the owners, Ravelin Ireland Ltd, that they would remain there until the following Wednesday.

A number of Travellers’ caravans which moved into part of a large business park in Co Kildare last week have left but are now in another part of the same park at a premises owned by the Kerry Group, the High Court heard.

One member of the Traveller group threatened to drive his vehicle at the car of a security man which had been parked across an entrance roadway to the privately owned Millennium Park in Naas to prevent more caravans from coming in, it was claimed.

Another security man who had engaged with the group was bitten by an uncontrolled dog which he believed was owned by one of the group, it was further claimed.

The court heard that on Wednesday, the day given by the court last Tuesday for the caravans to be removed from adjacent to Chestnut House, Millennium Park, they left but simply “did a U-turn” and tried to park in a section of the same property owned by Kerry Group Services Ltd, which houses Kerry’s global innovation and research centre.

The caravans had moved into the Chestnut House area last Thursday week and later informed the owners, Ravelin Ireland Ltd, that they would remain there until the following Wednesday. But as more caravans arrived Ravelin decided to seek a High Court injunction and were granted it on Tuesday.

Two caravans got into the Kerry car park through an emergency access road but left when asked by a security man to do so. They instead parked up on the footpath, grass verge and cycle track adjacent to the access roadway which is also part of the Kerry Group land.

Stephen Smith, Kerry Group Services facilities manager, said in an affidavit that he was reporting the trespass over the phone to Naas gardaí from the scene at around 5.14pm on Thursday when one of the group of Travellers said that “there was no point in phoning the guards” and “we’re not moving”.

On Friday, Joe Jeffers, counsel for Kerry Group Services, told Judge Michael Twomey he was seeking orders that they leave the property, not interfere with Kerry taking possession and be restrained from damaging it or leaving waste behind. The application was made on a one-side only represented basis.

The judge granted the interim orders sought and said the case could come back next Tuesday.

The judge also extended the injunction, to last six months, preventing trespass and re-entry by the Travellers to the Chestnut House site.