Bauer Media employee arrested following ‘controlled delivery’ of €100,000 worth of cannabis

Seafra O'Donovan was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and having it for sale or supply at his workplace. Photograph: Collins Courts

A radio network marketing executive was arrested following a “controlled delivery” of €111,000 worth of cannabis in a parcel sent from the United States, a court has heard.

Seafra O’Donovan (36), a Bauer Media employee, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and having it for sale or supply at his workplace, Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2, on March 23rd.

The location of the seizure, which was part of a joint Garda and Customs operation, is the base for Newstalk, Today FM and affiliated radio stations.

O’Donovan, of Leeson Park Court, Ranelagh, faced his second appearance at Dublin District Court on Wednesday when the case was listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). However, they were not yet available, with Judge Derek Cooney noting that gardaí have not yet obtained a certificate of analysis for the seizure.

Outlining the evidence, the court sergeant said a customs official intercepted a parcel from the United States, which contained 5.55kg of cannabis herb.

Gardaí from the Dublin South Central Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, conducted a controlled delivery operation, the judge was told.

Noting the value of the seizure, he granted gardaí additional time to obtain the DPP’s directions and to complete the analysis necessary to determine the defendant’s trial venue.

During his first court appearance on March 25th, it emerged that O’Donovan “made no reply” when cautioned.

Garda Kevin Hearns from the divisional drugs unit at Kevin Street had confirmed he was not objecting to bail with conditions.

The accused must sign on two days a week at his local Garda station, notify of any address or mobile phone number changes, and not apply for a replacement passport after surrendering his original one to gardaí.

Following an application by solicitor Conor McGreevy on Wednesday, the bail terms were temporarily amended to allow him to retrieve his passport for two breaks totalling eight days in the coming months. There was no garda objection.