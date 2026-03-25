Bauer Media employee due in court after 5.5kg of cannabis seized

Marconi House in Dublin City is the offices for the Bauer media group which includes Newstalk and Today FM. Photograph: Enda O’Dowd

A senior and well established member of staff at Bauer Media has been charged and is set to appear in court arising from the seizure of cannabis valued at €110,000 in Dublin.

The man arrested is not a broadcaster or journalist and is not known to the general public. However, he is very well known within Bauer Media, which includes Today FM and Newstalk among its assets. He has worked for Bauer for about a decade.

He has made significant progress in his career in recent years and describes himself as an “executive” within a division of Bauer media.

He is not involved in the editorial side of the business – journalism or broadcasting – in any way.

It is alleged 5.5kg of cannabis had been sent, via the parcel service, to Bauer Media’s office at Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2, on Monday.

The suspect was arrested after Revenue’s officers and gardaí carried out a joint operation.

The drugs were allegedly detected in the parcel mail system and investigators then decided to carry out a controlled delivery of the package to the address it was intended for.

It’s alleged that when the drugs were delivered on Monday, the suspect was arrested. He has been in Garda custody since then. He is due to appear before the courts in Dublin on Wednesday morning.