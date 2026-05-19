Child run over by car while playing on footpath settles action for €55,000

In the High Court, approving the settlement, Judge Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

A girl who was run over by a car as she was playing with her doll on a footpath has settled a High Court action for €55,000.

Sunaminta Munteanu Covaciu was five years old when the incident happened in Balbriggan, north Co Dublin, eight years ago.

Her counsel David Kennedy told the High Court that the car mounted the footpath and drove over the girl. Miraculously, the child sustained only soft tissue injuries, bruising and has been left with some scarring, he said.

The incident occurred at Glebe Crescent, Balbriggan, on May 29th, 2018, as the driver was parking the car.

Sunamita, who is now 13 years old and from Balbriggan, Dublin, had through her father Romulus Munteanu, sued the car driver and owner Faith Okoebor Obokhasebhor with an address care of her insurance company, Axa Insurance, in Dublin city.

In the proceedings it was claimed that the car was caused to collide and roll over the child and trap her, and that a manoeuvre had been executed when it was wholly unsafe to do so.

There was also an alleged failure to keep any or any adequate and proper lookout and a failure to drive the car at a speed at which the vehicle could be brought to a halt to avoid the incident, it was claimed.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Counsel told the court the girl suffered anxiety, nightmares and had a fear of crossing the road for a while after the incident

Approving the settlement, Judge Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable. He said he was delighted the girl had made a full recovery and he wished her all the best for the future.