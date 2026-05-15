Girl who suffered burst appendix after being discharged from CUH settles case

Liana Cirule was not admitted to Cork University Hospital until January 11th, 2019, at which point she needed open surgery. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

A young girl who presented to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a nine-day history of abdominal pain but was discharged home, suffered a burst appendix and returned to hospital two days later in a septic state, it has been claimed before the High Court.

Liana Cirule’s counsel told the High Court two to three litres of pus escaped into the girl’s stomach area when the appendix burst. There was significant infection and she required surgery.

Aidan Doyle said Liana, from Clonakilty, Co Cork, spent four days in intensive care and was not discharged home for more than two weeks.

Liana, who is now 17 years old, had through her mother Inese Kurdziel sued the HSE over the care provided at CUH and by the National Ambulance Service in 2019.

Judge Paul Coffey, who said it was “a most unfortunate case”, was told it had settled for €165,000.

Doyle told the court that in December 2018 Liana was complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting. She was brought to her GP on multiple occasions, and on the fifth occasion, on January 3rd, 2019, her doctor recommended she go home and call an ambulance. Counsel said the ambulance crew advised that the girl did not need to go to hospital.

Doyle said six days later, on January 9th, 2019, Liana was in a bad way and was referred by her GP to CUH. Counsel said the girl was discharged home with medication.

On January 11th, Liana’s GP again referred her to CUH with a letter asking that she be admitted as a matter of urgency. Counsel said Liana was admitted and had a CT scan and a laparotomy.

Counsel said it was their case that on January 3rd the ambulance service ought to have taken the girl to hospital. His side also contended there was an alleged failure on January 9th, that Liana was not admitted when she went to CUH emergency department. Counsel said an expert on their side would say that more than likely Liana’s appendix burst between January 9th and January 11th, and that if it had been discovered on the January 9th visit, she would have needed less invasive surgery.

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Counsel said no defence had been submitted, but liability could be an issue in the case.

In the proceedings it was claimed that when Liana went to CUH on January 9th, a diagnosis of gastroenteritis was made, which it was alleged was an inadequate and inappropriate diagnosis. It was further claimed the girl’s symptoms had been allowed to progress.

It was further claimed the failure to admit the girl to the hospital on January 9th allegedly caused her clinical course to deteriorate and she then needed open surgery.

It was also contended her appendix perforated between January 9th and 11th, and had she been admitted to hospital on January 9th and treated then an earlier appendicectomy would more probably than not have resulted in the avoidance of perforation.

Approving the settlement, the judge said it was fair and reasonable.